By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 30% Less Fat Halloumi 225G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 30% Less Fat Halloumi 225G
£ 2.00
£8.89/kg
30g of cheese
  • Energy316kJ 76kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Halloumi medium fat soft cheese made with pasteurised cow, goat and sheeps' milk.
  • Traditionally hand folded for a unique texture
  • Strength - 2
  • Traditionally hand folded for a unique texture
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Dried Mint.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Cyprus using milk from Cyprus

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 7 servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g30g of cheese
Energy1054kJ / 253kcal316kJ / 76kcal
Fat17.0g5.1g
Saturates11.7g3.5g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.2g
Sugars0.7g0.2g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein24.0g7.2g
Salt3.1g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Courgettes Loose

£ 0.40
£2.00/kg

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco Wholemeal Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here