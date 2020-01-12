By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harringtons Complete Dogfood Turkey & Vegetable 2Kg

£ 3.95
£1.98/kg

Product Description

  • Caring for the Environment
  • As part of our efforts to keep packaging to a minimum and help send less packaging waste to landfill, this bag is made from recyclable paper.
  • Rich in turkey with veg, adult complete, for all dogs aged 8 weeks onwards
  • Meat ingredients #1: Meat meals naturally contribute essential amino-acid proteins and at this balanced level puts animal proteins as the #1 source.
  • The Natural Choice
  • A Harringtons dog is a naturally happy and healthy dog
  • Our range of food has loads of natural ingredients that provide all the wholesome nutrients and goodness your dog needs, with no artificial colours or flavours & no added wheat
  • The Harringtons Story
  • In the 19th century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire. Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dog natural, wholesome food.
  • SP Harrington
  • Recipe: 26g Turkey in every 100g kibble, with Veg
  • *6.5% dried Turkey, equivalent to 26g Turkey in every 100g kibble.
  • Meat ingredients #1
  • All natural ingredients with added vitamins & minerals
  • Turkey, a good source of protein for energy, growth & repair
  • Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements
  • Prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion
  • Vitamin E & omega 3 to help support a healthy immune system
  • Balanced ratio of omega 6 & 3 oils for a glossy coat
  • Yucca to help reduce unpleasant odours from flatulence
  • No nasties, soya and dairy
  • Pack size: 2KG
Information

Ingredients

26% Turkey and Meat Meals (6.5% Dried Turkey*), Rice, Maize, Barley, Peas (4%), Poultry Fat, Poultry Gravy, Beet Pulp, Linseed, Minerals, Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Turkey, equivalent to 26g Turkey in every 100g Kibble

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Soya

Storage

To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down.

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Calories per 100g = 362 Kcal
  • Feeding Guide
  • The recommended daily servings are for a guide only. How much you feed also depends on age, breed and level of activity. Young and growing dogs require feeding little and often (2-3 times a day) and to appetite. Ensure clean, fresh water is always available.
  • 3-10kg: 65-180g
  • 10-20kg: 180-360g
  • 20-40kg: 360-540g
  • 40kg+: 540g+

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Our Promise To You
  • We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein21.5%
Fat Content10%
Crude Fibre3%
Crude Ash8.5%
Omega 61.9%
Omega 30.5%
Vitamin A15,000 iu
Vitamin D31500 iu
Vitamin E100mg
Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)50 mg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)50 mg
Manganese (Manganous Oxide)40 mg
Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate)5 mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)1 mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.1 mg
Additives (Per kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Antioxidant (tocopherol rich extracts - natural antioxidant)-

26 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Quality dog food

4 stars

Good quality food. My dog immediately was drawn to it and finished his bowl which is rare . Slightly on the expensive side but worth it if my dog enjoys it !

Great Purchase

5 stars

I bought it for my dog for a change to her usual food to give her something more nutritious. I would defiantly recommend this food. All natural and she loves it!

Bit of a slow burner with our dog, she was slow to

3 stars

Bit of a slow burner with our dog, she was slow to take to it at first but seems to like it now

Delicious dog food with healthy nutrition

5 stars

This dog food was very good quality and most importantly my dog really liked it. He is very picky about the food he likes so I have tried a few different brands and favours but this one is definitely his favourite. I am also impressed by the nutritional quality of the product and feel confident giving this to my furry friend. Definitely recommended.

Excellent value and very tasty!My doggies LOVE IT!

5 stars

Seems to be very nice quality and made out of nice all natural ingredients with no chemical or nasty harmful things that alot of foods use for bulking out their pellets. My little doggies absolutely loved it and no sooner had I put it down for them they had gobbled it all up so deffo gets their seal of approval too!! Very happy with this product will deffo buy again :)

Healthy eating is a hit!

5 stars

As a family we are more conscious than ever of what we eat, and the same extends to our most important family member - our Springer Meg. This dry food without artificial colouring or preservatives gives me peace of mind and she absolutely loves it. She can be picky about some dry dog food - but not this one!

Billy absolutely loved this he normally leaves a b

5 stars

Billy absolutely loved this he normally leaves a bit for later but he’d cleared the lot in no time

I've avoided harringtons in the past due to the qu

3 stars

I've avoided harringtons in the past due to the quality it used to be but I'd ran out of my usual dog food and wanted to grab something for the dogs. As it says on the front of the bag no1 product is meat I thought I'd give it a go. This a majorly improved product and it great for the price of it. Even the fussy dogs loved it.

I've bought this food for my dog. The quality is v

5 stars

I've bought this food for my dog. The quality is very good and the product is worth its price. As it's dry my dog doesn't make a mess around his bowl while eating it. He seems to really like it! I also like the bag as it's made out of paper. The flavour is a nice combination of turkey and vegetable which I find quite healthy. Will definitely be buying this food for my dog again!

This kibble was liked by Buddy, he took his time t

4 stars

This kibble was liked by Buddy, he took his time to eat it but did not leave any in his bowl. A hit with him.

