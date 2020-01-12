Harringtons Complete Dogfood Turkey & Vegetable 2Kg

Quality dog food
Good quality food. My dog immediately was drawn to it and finished his bowl which is rare . Slightly on the expensive side but worth it if my dog enjoys it !
Great Purchase
I bought it for my dog for a change to her usual food to give her something more nutritious. I would defiantly recommend this food. All natural and she loves it!
Bit of a slow burner with our dog, she was slow to take to it at first but seems to like it now
Delicious dog food with healthy nutrition
This dog food was very good quality and most importantly my dog really liked it. He is very picky about the food he likes so I have tried a few different brands and favours but this one is definitely his favourite. I am also impressed by the nutritional quality of the product and feel confident giving this to my furry friend. Definitely recommended.
Excellent value and very tasty!My doggies LOVE IT!
Seems to be very nice quality and made out of nice all natural ingredients with no chemical or nasty harmful things that alot of foods use for bulking out their pellets. My little doggies absolutely loved it and no sooner had I put it down for them they had gobbled it all up so deffo gets their seal of approval too!! Very happy with this product will deffo buy again :)
Healthy eating is a hit!
As a family we are more conscious than ever of what we eat, and the same extends to our most important family member - our Springer Meg. This dry food without artificial colouring or preservatives gives me peace of mind and she absolutely loves it. She can be picky about some dry dog food - but not this one!
Billy absolutely loved this he normally leaves a bit for later but he’d cleared the lot in no time
I've avoided harringtons in the past due to the quality it used to be but I'd ran out of my usual dog food and wanted to grab something for the dogs. As it says on the front of the bag no1 product is meat I thought I'd give it a go. This a majorly improved product and it great for the price of it. Even the fussy dogs loved it.
I've bought this food for my dog. The quality is very good and the product is worth its price. As it's dry my dog doesn't make a mess around his bowl while eating it. He seems to really like it! I also like the bag as it's made out of paper. The flavour is a nice combination of turkey and vegetable which I find quite healthy. Will definitely be buying this food for my dog again!
This kibble was liked by Buddy, he took his time to eat it but did not leave any in his bowl. A hit with him.