Harringtons Complete Dogfood Lamb & Rice 2Kg

Perfect
Good Quality Good Price And my dog loves it. Always wary about trying new things,but he loves it
Good value
I usually feed another brand but bought this as I ran out. My dog seems to like it! The kibble size is good for a medium size dog.
Labrador loves Lamb! :)
I thought I would give this food a try and my Labrador loves the lamb flavour! I like the fact it has all natural ingredients, with no 'nasties', which is very important to me.
Shylo enjoys this food he eats it all up
All natural, and my pooch loves it!
This food is great! My pooch loves it. It's all natural which is pretty important when you have a dog with a tummy as sensitive as mine has! Its complete food, she's happy to eat it alone without wet food. Highly recommended!
Happy dog
My chocolate Labrador recently tried Harrington’s lamb and rice natural choice food he loved its good to read that it has no artificial colours or flavours and provides all the wholesome nutrients.
I will definately buy this product again
I have a older dog and she really love the taste and got on great with the smaller bite size pieces. I would recommend this product and will definitely be trying out the other flavours.
My dog loves this food. She's usually pretty fussy
My dog loves this food. She's usually pretty fussy about dry food but she ate this up as soon as I put it out. Will definitely be buying more in the future.
Good Price/Quality ratio
Wanted this due to the All Natural Products sign and seemed legit from the ingredients used - especially to reduce flatulence. It peaked my dog's interest straight away because of the smell. Had to mix it with rice and gradually wean him onto this product but once he was used to it, there was no issues! Very reasonable price for the quality of products and great instructions for size of dog, quantity of serving etc.
Fantastic, healthy and nutritious choice
Fantastic quality dry food! My dog wolfed this down, so I will definitely be buying this again! Love the fact that it has all natural ingredients, with added vitamins and minerals, so I feel that my dog is get a really healthy and complete meal