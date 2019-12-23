By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harringtons Complete Dogfood Lamb & Rice 2Kg

4.5(22)Write a review
image 1 of Harringtons Complete Dogfood Lamb & Rice 2Kg
£ 3.95
£1.98/kg

Product Description

  • Caring for the Environment
  • As part of our efforts to keep packaging to a minimum and help send less packaging waste to landfill, this bag is made from recyclable paper.
  • Discover our full range of products at harringtonspetfood.com
  • Rich in lamb & rice, adult complete, for all dogs aged 8 weeks onwards
  • Meat ingredients #1: Meat meals naturally contribute essential amino-acid proteins and at this balanced level puts animal proteins as the #1 source.
  • The Natural Choice
  • A Harringtons dog is a naturally happy and healthy dog
  • Our range of food has loads of natural ingredients that provide all the wholesome nutrients and goodness your dog needs, with no artificial colours or flavours & no added wheat
  • The Harringtons Story
  • In the 19th century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire. Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dog natural, wholesome food.
  • SP Harrington
  • Recipe: 26g Lamb* in every 100g kibble, rich in Rice
  • *6.5% dried Lamb, equivalent to 26g Lamb in every 100g kibble.
  • Meat ingredients #1
  • All natural ingredients with added vitamins & minerals
  • Lamb, a good source of protein for energy, growth & repair
  • Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements
  • Prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion
  • Vitamin E & omega 3 to help support a healthy immune system
  • Balanced ratio of omega 6 & 3 oils for a glossy coat
  • Yucca to help reduce unpleasant odours from flatulence
  • No nasties, soya and dairy
  • Pack size: 2KG
  • Vitamin E & omega 3 to help support a healthy immune system

Information

Ingredients

26% Lamb and Meat Meals (6.5% Dried Lamb*), Rice (20%), Maize, Barley, Poultry Fat, Poultry Gravy, Beet Pulp, Linseed, Minerals, Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Lamb, equivalent to 26g Lamb in every 100g Kibble

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Soya

Storage

To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down.

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Calories per 100g = 360 Kcal
  • Feeding Guide
  • The recommended daily servings are for a guide only. How much you feed also depends on age, breed and level of activity. Young and growing dogs require feeding little and often (2-3 times a day) and to appetite. Ensure clean, fresh water is always available.
  • 3-10kg: 65-180g
  • 10-20kg: 180-360g
  • 20-40kg: 360-540g
  • 40kg+: 540g+

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Our Promise To You
  • We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein21.5%
Fat Content10%
Crude Fibre3%
Crude Ash9%
Omega 61.7%
Omega 30.5%
Vitamin A15,000 iu
Vitamin D31500 iu
Vitamin E100mg
Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)50 mg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)50 mg
Manganese (Manganous Oxide)40 mg
Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate)5 mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)1 mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.1 mg
Additives (Per kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Antioxidants (tocopherol rich extracts - natural antioxidant)-

22 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect

5 stars

Good Quality Good Price And my dog loves it. Always wary about trying new things,but he loves it

Good value

5 stars

I usually feed another brand but bought this as I ran out. My dog seems to like it! The kibble size is good for a medium size dog.

Labrador loves Lamb! :)

5 stars

I thought I would give this food a try and my Labrador loves the lamb flavour! I like the fact it has all natural ingredients, with no 'nasties', which is very important to me.

Shylo enjoys this food he eats it all up

5 stars

Shylo enjoys this food he eats it all up

All natural, and my pooch loves it!

5 stars

This food is great! My pooch loves it. It's all natural which is pretty important when you have a dog with a tummy as sensitive as mine has! Its complete food, she's happy to eat it alone without wet food. Highly recommended!

Happy dog

5 stars

My chocolate Labrador recently tried Harrington’s lamb and rice natural choice food he loved its good to read that it has no artificial colours or flavours and provides all the wholesome nutrients.

I will definately buy this product again

5 stars

I have a older dog and she really love the taste and got on great with the smaller bite size pieces. I would recommend this product and will definitely be trying out the other flavours.

My dog loves this food. She's usually pretty fussy

5 stars

My dog loves this food. She's usually pretty fussy about dry food but she ate this up as soon as I put it out. Will definitely be buying more in the future.

Good Price/Quality ratio

4 stars

Wanted this due to the All Natural Products sign and seemed legit from the ingredients used - especially to reduce flatulence. It peaked my dog's interest straight away because of the smell. Had to mix it with rice and gradually wean him onto this product but once he was used to it, there was no issues! Very reasonable price for the quality of products and great instructions for size of dog, quantity of serving etc.

Fantastic, healthy and nutritious choice

5 stars

Fantastic quality dry food! My dog wolfed this down, so I will definitely be buying this again! Love the fact that it has all natural ingredients, with added vitamins and minerals, so I feel that my dog is get a really healthy and complete meal

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

