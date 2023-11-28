Heinz Tomato Ketchup Squeezy 342G

Tomato Ketchup. Check out our tomato ketchup recipes at Heinz.co.uk

Our classic Heinz Tomato Ketchup has been a staple at mealtimes since 1876. It's the unmistakable taste of our sun-ripened tomatoes, along with our passion and knowledge that gives our recipe its unique flavour - the irresistible rich thick taste of Heinz you know and love. Grown not made, our Tomato Ketchup goes perfectly with just about anything. Whether you're dunking chips or slathering it on a sizzling barbecue, Heinz Tomato Ketchup enhances every bite with its tangy and sweet profile. Made with care, our Ketchup contains absolutely no artificial colours, flavours, preservatives, or thickeners, providing you with authentic flavour that sets Heinz Tomato Ketchup apart from the rest. Elevate your meals and enjoy the timeless goodness that has made Heinz the most trusted ketchup brand for over a century.

Since 1869, Heinz has been known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Our rich heritage of over a century has solidified our reputation as a brand that consistently delivers excellence. With a diverse range of exceptionally tasting products, each carefully crafted using the finest ingredients, Heinz continues to be a trusted name in kitchens worldwide. From our iconic Tomato Ketchup to an extensive selection of condiments and sauces, we are dedicated to delivering unmatched taste and satisfaction. Explore the enduring Heinz legacy and uncover why we have remained a cherished choice for generations.

Perfect with a burger and chips or as a glaze for chicken wings For a brand-new taste adventure, try our Heinz Gourmet Ketchup range - three delicious new sauces bursting with sophisticated flavours! Absolutely no artificial colours, flavours, preservatives or thickeners

Tomatoes (148g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Spice

Contains: Celery

Shake well before use.

