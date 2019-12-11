Daddies Brown Sauce 400G

Product Description
- Favourite Brown sauce.
- FULL OF FLAVOUR.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Spirit Vinegar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Molasses, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Sugar, Dates, Modified Cornflour, Rye Flour, Salt, Spices, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Rye
Storage
Best before date: see cap.
Produce of
Made in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- HP Foods,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- HP Foods,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
- UK Careline 0800 072 4090
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- www.daddies.co.uk
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (15g)
|Energy
|402kJ
|60kJ
|-
|95kcal
|14kcal
|Fat
|Trace
|Trace
|saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|3.2g
|sugars
|16g
|2.4g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
|-of which
|-
|-
|- of which
|-
|-
