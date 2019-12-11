By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Daddies Brown Sauce 400G

Daddies Brown Sauce 400G
£ 1.40
£0.35/100g

Product Description

  • Favourite Brown sauce.
  • FULL OF FLAVOUR.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Spirit Vinegar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Molasses, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Sugar, Dates, Modified Cornflour, Rye Flour, Salt, Spices, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye

Storage

Best before date: see cap.

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • HP Foods,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • HP Foods,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • UK Careline 0800 072 4090
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • www.daddies.co.uk

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (15g)
Energy 402kJ60kJ
-95kcal14kcal
Fat TraceTrace
saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 21g3.2g
sugars 16g2.4g
Protein 0.5g0.1g
Salt 1.2g0.2g
-of which--
- of which--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

