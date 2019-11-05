Tesco Mixed Vegetables 1Kg

great time saver
great time saver we add them to casseroles shepherds pie etc they are a good addition to most things we cook
A very good source of fibre and very tasty.
I use the frozen mixed veg alongside the frozen mixed peppers in my cheesy frankfurter bake which includes pre-cooked new potatoes or any chopped up cooked potatoes and a grated 350g brick of mature cheddar cheese . Very convenient for a Quick tasty meal
These are chopped so perfectly,so tasty,and so many uses for them,just great.
I have problems with my hands,cannot chop,or peal vegetables,well these are a must for the freezer,so fresh,and stay firm after cooking I am never going to be without them.
Cottage pie
I mostly use for cottage pie or sometimes add to soup. Good firm texture and inexpensive.
new package design keeps more veg where it should be!
Previous packaging was flimsy, and liable to pour badly. I usually lost more on the floor than I got in the pot.This new version is nearly "Birds Eye" standard and quality both in packaging and the actual product. That said, the first example of this product I bought split down the centre seam when I tried to palm down a bulge in the packet which had developed during freezing.Thankfully this has not re-occurred.
Excellent
I like the fact that the carrots are cut small....the coin size ones don't cook the same
Great useful little pack of veg
Add it ready made meals e.g. Shepherd pies to give extra nutrition and fiber.