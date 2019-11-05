By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(7)Write a review
Tesco Mixed Vegetables 1Kg
£ 1.10
£1.10/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy196kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of carrots, garden peas, green beans and sweetcorn.
  • We work with our growers to select, pick and freeze our vegetables at their prime. Mixed vegetables individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • A mix of carrot batons, peas, trimmed green beans and sweetcorn
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Carrots (35%), Garden Peas (35%), Green Beans, Sweetcorn.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 4 mins
Place into a microwaveable bowl, add 2 -3 teaspoons water (10-15ml) and cover.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Remove cover and stir.
Re-cover and cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 3-5 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy245kJ / 58kcal196kJ / 47kcal
Fat1.0g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.9g5.5g
Sugars3.1g2.5g
Fibre4.3g3.4g
Protein3.3g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin A667µg (83%NRV)534µg (67%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

great time saver

5 stars

great time saver we add them to casseroles shepherds pie etc they are a good addition to most things we cook

A very good source of fibre and very tasty.

5 stars

I use the frozen mixed veg alongside the frozen mixed peppers in my cheesy frankfurter bake which includes pre-cooked new potatoes or any chopped up cooked potatoes and a grated 350g brick of mature cheddar cheese . Very convenient for a Quick tasty meal

These are chopped so perfectly,so tasty,and so many uses for them,just great.

5 stars

I have problems with my hands,cannot chop,or peal vegetables,well these are a must for the freezer,so fresh,and stay firm after cooking I am never going to be without them.

Cottage pie

5 stars

I mostly use for cottage pie or sometimes add to soup. Good firm texture and inexpensive.

new package design keeps more veg where it should be!

4 stars

Previous packaging was flimsy, and liable to pour badly. I usually lost more on the floor than I got in the pot.This new version is nearly "Birds Eye" standard and quality both in packaging and the actual product. That said, the first example of this product I bought split down the centre seam when I tried to palm down a bulge in the packet which had developed during freezing.Thankfully this has not re-occurred.

Excellent

5 stars

I like the fact that the carrots are cut small....the coin size ones don't cook the same

Great useful little pack of veg

5 stars

Add it ready made meals e.g. Shepherd pies to give extra nutrition and fiber.

