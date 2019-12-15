Quaker Oat So Simple Sweet Cinnamon Porridge 330G

Really like the taste of this , however wasn’t awa
Really like the taste of this , however wasn’t aware of the amount of sugar in product , which counteracts health benefits - will be switching to 100% pure oats from now on, with healthy toppings
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1587 kJ
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (81%), Sugar, Natural Flavourings
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See side of pack
1 Simply boil 180ml (one sachet) of milk in a saucepan.
2 Stir in contents of one sachet of oats.
3 Simmer for 2 mins, or until milk is absorbed, stirring occasionally.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 33g
|Per 33g1 (%*)
|Energy
|1587 kJ
|524 kJ
|863 kJ
|-
|379 kcal
|125 kcal
|205 kcal (10%*)
|Fat
|6.6 g
|2.2 g
|5.1 g (7%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.2 g
|0.4 g
|2.4 g (12%*)
|Carbohydrate
|67 g
|22 g
|30 g
|of which Sugars
|19 g
|6.3 g
|14 g (16%*)
|Fibre
|7.4 g
|2.4 g
|2.4 g
|Protein
|9.0 g
|3.0 g
|8.9 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0.20 g (3%*)
