Tesco Whole Green Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.80
£3.64/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy130kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Whole green beans in water.
  • FIRM & TENDER Harvested and packed at the peak of the season
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Green Beans, Water.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 2/1½ mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover, ensuring water covers the beans.
Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W) 30 seconds (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4-5 minutes
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (110g)
Energy118kJ / 28kcal130kJ / 31kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.4g3.8g
Sugars0.8g0.9g
Fibre3.2g3.5g
Protein1.6g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Green Beans

5 stars

I like green beans & will buy them again, there a nice addition on most meal.

