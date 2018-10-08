Tesco Whole Green Beans In Water 400G

Green Beans
I like green beans & will buy them again, there a nice addition on most meal.
Green Beans, Water.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 2/1½ mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover, ensuring water covers the beans.
Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W) 30 seconds (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 4-5 minutes
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Produced in France
2 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
220g
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (110g)
|Energy
|118kJ / 28kcal
|130kJ / 31kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|3.5g
|Protein
|1.6g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
