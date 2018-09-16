By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hochland Almette Soft Cheese 150G

Hochland Almette Soft Cheese 150G
£ 1.20
£8.00/kg

Product Description

  • Almette cream. Whipped cream cheese.
  • Pasteurised
  • Pack size: 0.15kg

Information

Ingredients

Curd Cheese (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Fat in dry matter content min. 60%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Storage conditions temp. from +2°C to +8°CBest before: see the bottom of the package

Name and address

  • Hochland Polska,
  • Okrężna 2,
  • 64-530 Kaźmierz.

Return to

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 g
Energy: 959 kJ / 232 kcal
Fat: 20 g
of which saturates: 14 g
Carbohydrates: 6,2 g
of which sugars: 2,7 g
Protein: 6,7 g
Salt: 0,45 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

This is so creamy I love it on fresh bread with ha

This is so creamy I love it on fresh bread with ham and salad,

