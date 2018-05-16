Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Caffeine Gel Berry 60Ml

Product Description
- Berry flavoured maltodextrin gel with caffeine and added sweetener
- Informed-Sport.com
- Caffeine is known to help increase alertness and improve concentration, maltodextrin is a source of rapidly available energy.
- Trusted Quality since 1992
- High caffeine content: 75mg
- Reduced tiredness and fatigue with energy releasing B vitamins
- Natural flavours
- B12 + B6 vitamin
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 60ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Maltodextrin (from Maize) (33%), Elderberry Juice Powder, Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agents (Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Caffeine (75mg), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Sodium Chloride, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Consume 60 minutes prior to when you need the benefit. Can be used before or during exercise. Do not consume more than 5 sachets per day. Ensure you keep hydrated. This product is not intended for children, under 16' or pregnant women.
Recycling info
Sachet. Recyclable
Name and address
- SIS (Science in Sport) Ltd,
- The Innovation Centre 35 Churchill Way,
- Nelson,
- Lancashire,
- BB9 6RT,
- UK.
Return to
- Tel: +44 (0)1282 440980
- www.scienceinsport.com
Net Contents
60ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per serving 60ml
|Energy
|627kj/148kcal
|376kj/89kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|37g
|22g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.04g
|Caffeine
|125mg
|75mg
