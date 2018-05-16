By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Caffeine Gel Berry 60Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Caffeine Gel Berry 60Ml
£ 1.80
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Berry flavoured maltodextrin gel with caffeine and added sweetener
  • Informed-Sport.com
  • Caffeine is known to help increase alertness and improve concentration, maltodextrin is a source of rapidly available energy.
  • Trusted Quality since 1992
  • High caffeine content: 75mg
  • Reduced tiredness and fatigue with energy releasing B vitamins
  • Natural flavours
  • B12 + B6 vitamin
  • +75mg caffeine
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 60ML
  • Caffeine helps increase alertness and improve concentration

Information

Ingredients

Water, Maltodextrin (from Maize) (33%), Elderberry Juice Powder, Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agents (Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Caffeine (75mg), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Sodium Chloride, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • Consume 60 minutes prior to when you need the benefit. Can be used before or during exercise. Do not consume more than 5 sachets per day. Ensure you keep hydrated. This product is not intended for children, under 16' or pregnant women.

Recycling info

Sachet. Recyclable

Name and address

  • SIS (Science in Sport) Ltd,
  • The Innovation Centre 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • SIS (Science in Sport) Ltd,
  • The Innovation Centre 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1282 440980
  • www.scienceinsport.com

Net Contents

60ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper serving 60ml
Energy627kj/148kcal376kj/89kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
of which saturates0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate37g22g
of which sugars1.3g0.8g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.04g
Caffeine125mg75mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Gel Orange 60Ml

£ 1.40
£2.34/100ml

Sis.Go Isotonic Energy Gel Blackcurrant 60Ml

£ 1.40
£2.34/100ml

Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Gel Orange 6X60ml Pack

£ 6.00
£1.67/100ml

Sis. Go Isotonic Energygel Blackcurrant 6 X 60Ml Pack

£ 6.00
£1.67/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here