Mlekovita Butter 200G

Mlekovita Butter 200G
£ 1.75
£8.75/kg

Product Description

  • Butter extra 82% fat
  • The salt content is solely due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurized Cream

Storage

Store at temperature from +1°C to +10°C.Best before: lot no: at the bottom of the packet.

Name and address

  • SM Mlekovita,
  • ul. Ludowa 122,
  • 18-200 Wysokie Mazowieckie,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g:
Energy value3068 kJ/746 kcal
Fat 82 g
of which saturates 54 g
Carbohydrates1,0 g
of which sugars 1,0 g
Protein 1,0 g
Salt 0,02 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

