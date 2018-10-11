By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Petits Pois & Baby Carrot In Water 200G

5(5)Write a review
£ 0.55
£4.24/kg
Each can
  • Energy264kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 203kJ / 49kcal

Product Description

  • Petits pois and baby carrots in water.
  • SWEET & JUICY Harvested and packed at the peak of the season
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Petit Pois (33%), Baby carrots (33%), Water.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

130g

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach can (130g)
Energy203kJ / 49kcal264kJ / 63kcal
Fat0.5g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate5.4g7.0g
Sugars1.8g2.3g
Fibre5.2g6.8g
Protein3.0g3.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Handy size for one.

5 stars

Very happy with product great size for me and no wastage.

Tender and tasty

4 stars

Love the fact that these are quick and easy to use. Tender and tasty!

Great for adding into soups, slow cooker

5 stars

I buy this every week in my shopping, as must have for a quick add in item for the slow cooker, Brilliant!

Carrots and peas

5 stars

What can you say about baby carrots and peas? Tasty. Always happy to have a can of these. Like the smaller size of the cans as well perfect for one person without having a waste

Good product

5 stars

My husband likes this to mix with minced beef/ onion and tinned potatoes. A meal he does for himself when I am not around to cook.

