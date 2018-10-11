Tesco Petits Pois & Baby Carrot In Water 200G

Handy size for one.
Very happy with product great size for me and no wastage.
Tender and tasty
Love the fact that these are quick and easy to use. Tender and tasty!
Great for adding into soups, slow cooker
I buy this every week in my shopping, as must have for a quick add in item for the slow cooker, Brilliant!
Carrots and peas
What can you say about baby carrots and peas? Tasty. Always happy to have a can of these. Like the smaller size of the cans as well perfect for one person without having a waste
Good product
My husband likes this to mix with minced beef/ onion and tinned potatoes. A meal he does for himself when I am not around to cook.