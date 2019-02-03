Tesco Garlic & Herb Dressing 250Ml

Brilliant dip!
Really love this sauce and like someone else said, not too overpowering on the garlic. I detest salad, but this is brilliant to dip chips and pizza crust into!
delicious
i bought this about 3 weeks ago and it is one of the nicest dressings i have in the fridge. not too strong in garlic like some others are. i would definitely recommend it
Great Flavour
I have been buying tesco garlic and herb dressing for a few months now and just love it. Even though it's not stated as low fat it is still only 38 calories per tablespoon which as far as I'm concerned is still quite low. It makes my salads super tasty and I'll be buying it as long as Tesco continue to sell it.
Yummy
I am a lover of Tesco Garlic & Herb dressing. Cannot eat salad without it now. I have never liked Salad dressing before but am definitely a convert now.
Value for money and tasty
This is the perfect partner for salads, chicken and yes even pre-cooked fish. You only need a little and goes even further, especially when any money off offers are in force. But still reasonable for the standard price