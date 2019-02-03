By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Garlic & Herb Dressing 250Ml

Tesco Garlic & Herb Dressing 250Ml
£ 0.85
£0.34/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy155kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • Dressing made with garlic and herbs.
  • RICH & FRAGRANT Blended with parsley and chive for a herby flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rich & fragrant
  • Blended with parsley and chive for a herby flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Buttermilk (Milk), Garlic Purée (3%), Egg Yolk, Salt, Cornflour, Parsley, Chive, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Mustard Flour, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • UK.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1036kJ / 251kcal155kJ / 38kcal
Fat23.7g3.6g
Saturates1.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate8.3g1.2g
Sugars3.8g0.6g
Fibre0.3g0.0g
Protein1.0g0.1g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Brilliant dip!

5 stars

Really love this sauce and like someone else said, not too overpowering on the garlic. I detest salad, but this is brilliant to dip chips and pizza crust into!

delicious

5 stars

i bought this about 3 weeks ago and it is one of the nicest dressings i have in the fridge. not too strong in garlic like some others are. i would definitely recommend it

Great Flavour

5 stars

I have been buying tesco garlic and herb dressing for a few months now and just love it. Even though it's not stated as low fat it is still only 38 calories per tablespoon which as far as I'm concerned is still quite low. It makes my salads super tasty and I'll be buying it as long as Tesco continue to sell it.

Yummy

5 stars

I am a lover of Tesco Garlic & Herb dressing. Cannot eat salad without it now. I have never liked Salad dressing before but am definitely a convert now.

Value for money and tasty

5 stars

This is the perfect partner for salads, chicken and yes even pre-cooked fish. You only need a little and goes even further, especially when any money off offers are in force. But still reasonable for the standard price

