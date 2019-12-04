Tesco 10 Extra Mature Cheddar Slices 250G

SLICED CHEESE - NO - CRUMBLEY CHEESE - YES!!!
NICE TASTE, BUT CRUMBLES - CHEESE IN BITS IS WHAT YOU END UP WITH. TESCO SORT IT!!
A single slice between Bread or Rolls? Then add the extra flavours. I don't go less than a 4 to tickle the Taste Buds.
Great cheese. Dreadful packaging. Slices not separated with greaseproof paper. Not so much sliced as crumbed.
Nice cheese, poor packaging!
The cheese itself is decent but the fact that Tesco do not put separators between each slice like other supermarkets do mean it quickly turns into a block.
impossible to pick a single slice
impossible to remove a single slice without crumbling the whole block, defeats the purpose of being sliced. needs wax paper between each slice.
Why buy sliced!!
Great taste but practically impossible to separate the slices. You might as well buy a block and slice yourself.
Crumbly
The taste is good, but the whole point of buying sliced cheese is to simplify sandwich-making. After many cautious attempts, I've never been able to remove a slice intact, and am left with multiple pieces (mainly large crumbs) to arrange on the bread.