By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 10 Extra Mature Cheddar Slices 250G

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco 10 Extra Mature Cheddar Slices 250G
£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Offer

One slice
  • Energy345kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Extra mature Cheddar cheese.
  • 100% British milk. Hand selected cheese for a strong full flavour.
  • 100% British milk. Hand selected cheese for a strong full flavour.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Extra mature Cheddar cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (20g)
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal345kJ / 83kcal
Fat34.9g7.0g
Saturates21.7g4.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g5.1g
Salt1.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

SLICED CHEESE - NO - CRUMBLEY CHEESE - YES!!!

5 stars

NICE TASTE, BUT CRUMBLES - CHEESE IN BITS IS WHAT YOU END UP WITH. TESCO SORT IT!!

A single slice between Bread or Rolls? Then add th

5 stars

A single slice between Bread or Rolls? Then add the extra flavours. I don't go less than a 4 to tickle the Taste Buds.

Great cheese. Dreadful packaging. Slices not separ

3 stars

Great cheese. Dreadful packaging. Slices not separated with greaseproof paper. Not so much sliced as crumbed.

Nice cheese, poor packaging!

3 stars

The cheese itself is decent but the fact that Tesco do not put separators between each slice like other supermarkets do mean it quickly turns into a block.

impossible to pick a single slice

2 stars

impossible to remove a single slice without crumbling the whole block, defeats the purpose of being sliced. needs wax paper between each slice.

Why buy sliced!!

2 stars

Great taste but practically impossible to separate the slices. You might as well buy a block and slice yourself.

Crumbly

3 stars

The taste is good, but the whole point of buying sliced cheese is to simplify sandwich-making. After many cautious attempts, I've never been able to remove a slice intact, and am left with multiple pieces (mainly large crumbs) to arrange on the bread.

Usually bought next

Tesco British Extra Mature Grated Cheddar Cheese 250 G

£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Offer

Tesco Red Leicester 10 Slce, 250 G

£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Offer

Tesco British Mature Grated Cheddar Cheese 250 G

£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Offer

Tesco Edam Slices 250G

£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here