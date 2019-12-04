Tesco Mature 10 Cheddar Slices 250G

My favourite snack, and great with burgers.
OMG I love these! In fact, I have to stop buying them if I'm starting to get a bit fat! I love them just as a snack, but buy them to go with burgers because they're so much nicer than processed cheese.
We're told we travel in space, but still can't kee
We're told we travel in space, but still can't keep cheese slices separated!!
The cheese that makes you swear
The cheese that makes you swear, because you can't separate the slices making buying cheese slices pointless. Something all tesco items are let down by, horrendous packaging.
Impossible to separate the slices.
Impossible to separate the slices.
Cheesed off
Cheese had a mature taste but slices stuck together and fell apart as soon as you tried to remove from packaging, in the end i just had crumble the cheese onto sarnies - kids did not approve. This happened with both packets, very disappointing. i wont buy from Tesco again.
Too crumbly to not have a paper separator
Nice taste. but the slices stick together and break when removed from the packet.