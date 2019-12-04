By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mature 10 Cheddar Slices 250G

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Mature 10 Cheddar Slices 250G
£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Offer

One slice
  • Energy345kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar cheese.
  • 100% British Milk. Hand selected cheese for a rich taste.
  
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

250g e;125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (20g)
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal345kJ / 83kcal
Fat34.9g7.0g
Saturates21.7g4.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g5.1g
Salt1.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite snack, and great with burgers.

5 stars

OMG I love these! In fact, I have to stop buying them if I'm starting to get a bit fat! I love them just as a snack, but buy them to go with burgers because they're so much nicer than processed cheese.

We're told we travel in space, but still can't kee

3 stars

We're told we travel in space, but still can't keep cheese slices separated!!

The cheese that makes you swear

2 stars

The cheese that makes you swear, because you can't separate the slices making buying cheese slices pointless. Something all tesco items are let down by, horrendous packaging.

Impossible to separate the slices.

3 stars

Impossible to separate the slices.

Cheesed off

2 stars

Cheese had a mature taste but slices stuck together and fell apart as soon as you tried to remove from packaging, in the end i just had crumble the cheese onto sarnies - kids did not approve. This happened with both packets, very disappointing. i wont buy from Tesco again.

Too crumbly to not have a paper separator

3 stars

Nice taste. but the slices stick together and break when removed from the packet.

