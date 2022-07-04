Mrs Crimble's Bakewell Slices 4 Pack

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Product Description

  • 4 Almond Flavoured Sponge Slices with a Fruity Layer and Gluten Free Pastry Base
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Hear more from Mrs Crimble... Facebook, Twitter
  • Since 1979, Mrs Crimble has been whipping up gluten-free cakes, bakes and nibbles with oodles of know-how and a spoonful of love.
  • Bake, Live, Love
  • With a Layer Of Fruit Jam, Crisp Pastry and No Soggy Bottoms!
  • Gloriously Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Friendly

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Rice Flour, Eggs, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerol, Glucose Syrup, Apricots, Rice Starch, Dextrose, Strawberries 2%, Almonds 1%, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Sodium Alginate, Modified Corn Starch, Pectin, Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Invert Sugar, Lemon Juice, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Calcium Citrate, Elderberry Juice, Concentrates (Lemon, Safflower), Plant Extracts (Turmeric, Paprika)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Soya and other Nuts, as we do use these at the bakery. See ingredients for allergens - I've put them in bold.

Storage

Keep them in a cool, dry place. A cupboard's perfect.Once they're open, transfer to an airtight biccie tin and polish off within two weeks. Best Before You'll find this on the side of the pack, poppet.

Name and address

  • Mrs Crimble's,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Importer address

  • Wessanen Benelux B.V.,
  • Hoogoorddreef 5,
  • 1101 BA Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Mrs Crimble's,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • info@mrscrimbles.com
  • www.mrscrimbles.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice
Energy 1989kJ/475kcal995kJ/238kcal
Fat 23.3g11.7g
of which saturates 8.7g4.4g
Carbohydrate 63.8g31.9g
of which sugars 38.2g19.1g
Protein 3.6g1.8g
Salt 0.5g0.3g
These are the best Bakewell slices, far superior t

5 stars

These are the best Bakewell slices, far superior to any others, gluten free or otherwise Fantastic treat with a cup of tea

sickly sweet

3 stars

sickly sweet

