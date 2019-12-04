By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicks Manor Smoked Back Bacon

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Beechwood smoked premium pork loin.
  • For the latest news, delicious recipes and tips visit our website at www.wicksmanor.com
  • This tasty smoked back bacon is dry cured by hand and smoked over beechwood chippings in our farm smokehouse and butchery for a truly delicious, succulent flavour.
  • Family Farmers & Butchers
  • The Howie family have farmed Wicks Manor, in the beautiful Essex countryside, for fifty years. Our pigs live in open, fresh-strawed barns in a stress free environment, and fed crops grown and milled on the farm so we can confidently tell you what's in your meat.
  • Wicks Manor - Born & bred, farmed & fed!
  • Great taste 2016
  • Born & bred, farmed & fed - East Anglia
  • Smoked & dry cured on the farm
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Made with 112g Pork per 100g of finished product

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened consume within 48 hours. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. For freezing guidelines refer to freezer manufacturer's handbook. To defrost, defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook before consumption. Remove all packaging.
All cooking appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 5-6 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK from UK farm reared pork

Name and address

  • Wicks Manor,
  • Tolleshunt Major,
  • Maldon,
  • Essex,
  • CM9 8JU.

Return to

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as sold
Energy (kJ)1599
Energy (kcal)386
Fat (g)30
- of which Saturates (g)11
Carbohydrates (g)<0.5
- of which sugars (g)<0.5
Protein (g)28
Salt (g)5.3

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

