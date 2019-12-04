Wicks Manor Smoked Back Bacon

Product Description
- Beechwood smoked premium pork loin.
- This tasty smoked back bacon is dry cured by hand and smoked over beechwood chippings in our farm smokehouse and butchery for a truly delicious, succulent flavour.
- Family Farmers & Butchers
- The Howie family have farmed Wicks Manor, in the beautiful Essex countryside, for fifty years. Our pigs live in open, fresh-strawed barns in a stress free environment, and fed crops grown and milled on the farm so we can confidently tell you what's in your meat.
- Wicks Manor - Born & bred, farmed & fed!
- Great taste 2016
- Born & bred, farmed & fed - East Anglia
- Smoked & dry cured on the farm
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Made with 112g Pork per 100g of finished product
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened consume within 48 hours. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. For freezing guidelines refer to freezer manufacturer's handbook. To defrost, defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook before consumption. Remove all packaging.
All cooking appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 5-6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in the UK from UK farm reared pork
Name and address
- Wicks Manor,
- Tolleshunt Major,
- Maldon,
- Essex,
- CM9 8JU.
Return to
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g as sold
|Energy (kJ)
|1599
|Energy (kcal)
|386
|Fat (g)
|30
|- of which Saturates (g)
|11
|Carbohydrates (g)
|<0.5
|- of which sugars (g)
|<0.5
|Protein (g)
|28
|Salt (g)
|5.3
