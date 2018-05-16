Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Cornflakes 35G

- Energy589kJ 139kcal7%
Product Description
- Golden Flakes of Corn with Sugar, Peanuts and Honey.
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Sugar, Peanuts (6%), Barley Malt Flavouring, Molasses, Honey (1%), Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Name and address
- Kellogg Company of Great Britain Ltd.,
- Park Road,
- Trafford Park,
- Manchester,
- United Kingdom.
- Kellogg's,
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/35g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1683kJ
|589kJ
|-
|398kcal
|139kcal
|7%
|Fat
|4.5g
|1.6g
|2%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|82g
|29g
|of which sugars
|35g
|12g
|14%
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.26g
|4%
|Vitamin D
|8.4µg
|167%
|2.9µg
|58%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.91mg
|83%
|0.32mg
|29%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|1.2mg
|83%
|0.41mg
|29%
|Niacin (B3)
|13mg
|83%
|4.6mg
|29%
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg
|83%
|0.41mg
|29%
|Folic Acid (B9)
|334µg
|167%
|118µg
|59%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|83%
|0.73µg
|29%
|Iron
|8.0mg
|57%
|2.8mg
|20%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
