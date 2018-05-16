We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Cornflakes 35G

Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Cornflakes 35G
£ 0.45
£1.29/100g
35g
  • Energy589kJ 139kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1683kJ

Product Description

  • Golden Flakes of Corn with Sugar, Peanuts and Honey.
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sugar, Peanuts (6%), Barley Malt Flavouring, Molasses, Honey (1%), Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Kellogg Company of Great Britain Ltd.,
  • Park Road,
  • Trafford Park,
  • Manchester,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Kellogg's,

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • Kellogg Company of Great Britain Ltd.,
  • Park Road,
  • Trafford Park,
  • Manchester,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/35g%RI*
Energy 1683kJ589kJ
-398kcal139kcal7%
Fat 4.5g1.6g2%
of which saturates 0.7g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 82g29g
of which sugars 35g12g14%
Fibre 2.5g0.9g
Protein 6g2.1g
Salt 0.75g0.26g4%
Vitamin D 8.4µg167%2.9µg58%
Thiamin (B1) 0.91mg83%0.32mg29%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg83%0.41mg29%
Niacin (B3)13mg83%4.6mg29%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg83%0.41mg29%
Folic Acid (B9)334µg167%118µg59%
Vitamin B12 2.1µg83%0.73µg29%
Iron 8.0mg57%2.8mg20%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
