Tesco Roasted Vegetable Cous Cous 110G

3(2)Write a review
£ 0.45
£4.10/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy644kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable couscous with roasted peppers.
  • SAVOURY & HERBY Just add water for fluffy couscous full of flavour
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley, gluten, wheat and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty the contents of the sachet into a bowl.

    Add 170ml (6fl oz) of boiling water and stir well.

    Leave to stand for 5 minutes to absorb the water.

    Fluff with a fork to separate the grains and serve immediately.

    For extra richness, fork through 10ml (2 tsp) of oil or a knob of butter.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (140g)
Energy460kJ / 109kcal644kJ / 152kcal
Fat0.9g1.3g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate18.5g25.9g
Sugars2.5g3.5g
Fibre2.1g2.9g
Protein5.6g7.8g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, 55g of uncooked cous cous weighs 140g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

no ingredient listing on the description

1 stars

no ingredient listing on the description

Love this

5 stars

Love this

