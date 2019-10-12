By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bonne Maman Creme Caramel 4X100g

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Baked crème caramel.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Whole Milk, Cream (Milk) 13%, Caramel 10, 5%, Sugar, Fresh Egg Yolk, Whole Fresh Egg

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedFor use by date: see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Pots not to be sold separately

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • Z.I.,
  • 46130 Biars sur Cère,
  • France

Return to

  • Consumer Service:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 149,
  • St Ives,
  • PE27 9BA.
  • info@bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 757 kJ/181 kcal
Fat 9.3 g
of which saturates 5.1 g
Carbohydrates20 g
of which sugars 20 g
Fibre 0.0 g
Protein 4.3 g
Salt 0.11 g

Lovely, light and slips down a treat.

Lovely, light and slips down a treat.

