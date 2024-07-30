DOLE TROPICAL GOLD CHUNKS IN JUICE 227G

Pineapple Chunks in Juice Benefit from Dole's 120 years of expertise, ensuring every can delivers perfectly ripe and cut pineapples, gently steeped in their own juice with no added sugars* & available all year around. Tropical Goodness since 1901 (First pineapple plantation by James Dole in Hawaii).

QUALITY & TASTE: Grown in volcanic soil brimming with minerals and nutrients, Dole Tropical Gold Pineapples slowly mature over 18 months, resulting in a perfectly balanced, aromatic, and tender fruit. SUN-RIPENED SWEETNESS : Sourced from the Philippines' where warmth and gentle rains create the perfect climate for pinapples all year round, handpicked at the peak of ripeness, these fruits bear the sun's warmth and nature's sweetness. HOW TO USE: Unleash your culinary imagination with Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple Chunks that bring a burst of flavor to any dish. Their generous size makes them a fantastic addition to stir-fries, rice bowls, and fruit salads.

Founded in Hawaii in 1901, Dole is among the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fruit and vegetables. For more than 120 years, Dole has believed that good, healthy food should be more like sunshine - available for all. We want to champion an equitable world where everyone has access to healthy nutrition, but where this access does not come at the cost of the planet.

Rainforest Alliance - Certified, Ananas-Pineapple

Pack size: 139G

Ingredients

Pineapple*, Pineapple Juice, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Produce of

Product of the Philippines

Net Contents

227g ℮

Preparation and Usage

If preferred, use can opener on opposite end 1. Lift tab to rim 2. Place thumb in center of lid 3. Pull lid off carefully

Drained weight

139g