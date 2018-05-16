By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Natures Finest Mango In Juice 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Natures Finest Mango In Juice 400G
£ 1.70
£8.10/kg

Product Description

  • Mango in juice
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • One of your five a day
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 210g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Diced Mango, (Pineapple, Apple, Pear) Juice (from Concentrate) (due to seasonal availability of ingredients, the Juice may contain any, all or a combination of the listed Juice varieties), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)

Storage

After opening store in a refrigerator and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See side of pot.

Produce of

Packed in: Thailand

Number of uses

Servings per package: 3.2; Serving size: 125g

Warnings

  • May contain pits, pit fragments or stems.

Name and address

  • Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Regal Court,
  • 42-44 High Street,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1EL.

Return to

  • Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Regal Court,
  • 42-44 High Street,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1EL.
  • www.naturesfinestfoods.co.uk

Drained weight

210g

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100gper: 125g
Energy kJ226283
kcal5366
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates 12g15g
of which sugars 12g15g
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt*0g0g
*Due to naturally occurring sodium--

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain pits, pit fragments or stems.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Nature's Finest Mandarin In Juice 390G

£ 1.70
£7.09/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here