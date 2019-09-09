By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pimm's Ready To Drink 250Ml Can

image 1 of Pimm's Ready To Drink 250Ml Can
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Lemonade
  • Ever since James Pimm first mixed a jug of this astonishing tipple in 1840, Pimm's has existed to politely but firmly insist that there are more important things to do than writing “to do” lists like catching up with good friends.
  • Enjoy a deliciously British Pimm's® and Lemonade wherever you are: perfectly mixed every time. Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice, orange slices, strawberries, cucumber and a mint - perfectly portable for picnics.
  • Pimm's is a gin based drink with a refreshing taste, comprised of a blend of spirits and orange fruit flavours
  • Pimm's is a Royal Warrant Holder
  • Complex fruity notes of bitter sweet caramelised orange and citrus, perfectly blended with sweet warming an intriguing savoury spice notes, with a fresh citrus & soft bitter herbs finish
  • Pimm's & Lemonade contains 5.4% ABV
  • Pimm's & Lemonade contains 5.4% ABV
  • Pimm's No.1 is the perfect drink for sharing; making every occasion extra special and deliciously memorable. Now perfectly portable for every picnic occasion
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Complex fruity notes of bitter sweet caramelised orange and citrus, perfectly blended with sweet warming an intriguing savoury spice notes, with a fresh citrus & soft bitter herbs finish.

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

5.4% vol

Country

Netherlands

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for picnics, BBQs & get-togethers with friends.
  • Serve chilled.

Name and address

  • Pimm's,
  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Great Britain Customer Care.
  • Telephone 0845 601 4558
  • Email response@pimmsinfo.com
  • Pimm's,
  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

