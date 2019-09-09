Pimm's Ready To Drink 250Ml Can
Offer
Product Description
- Lemonade
- Ever since James Pimm first mixed a jug of this astonishing tipple in 1840, Pimm's has existed to politely but firmly insist that there are more important things to do than writing “to do” lists like catching up with good friends.
- Enjoy a deliciously British Pimm's® and Lemonade wherever you are: perfectly mixed every time. Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice, orange slices, strawberries, cucumber and a mint - perfectly portable for picnics.
- Pimm's is a gin based drink with a refreshing taste, comprised of a blend of spirits and orange fruit flavours
- Pimm's is a Royal Warrant Holder
- Complex fruity notes of bitter sweet caramelised orange and citrus, perfectly blended with sweet warming an intriguing savoury spice notes, with a fresh citrus & soft bitter herbs finish
- Enjoy a deliciously British Pimm's® and Lemonade wherever you are: perfectly mixed every time. Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice, orange slices, strawberries, cucumber and a mint
- Pimm's & Lemonade contains 5.4% ABV
- Pimm's No.1 is the perfect drink for sharing; making every occasion extra special and deliciously memorable. Now perfectly portable for every picnic occasion
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Tasting Notes
- Complex fruity notes of bitter sweet caramelised orange and citrus, perfectly blended with sweet warming an intriguing savoury spice notes, with a fresh citrus & soft bitter herbs finish.
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
5.4% vol
Country
Netherlands
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for picnics, BBQs & get-togethers with friends.
- Serve chilled.
Name and address
- Pimm's,
- Diageo,
- Lakeside Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
- Great Britain Customer Care.
- Telephone 0845 601 4558
- Email response@pimmsinfo.com
- Pimm's,
- Diageo,
- Lakeside Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019