Morliny Krakowska Sausages Slices 80G

Morliny Krakowska Sausages Slices 80G
£ 1.05
£1.32/100g

Product Description

  • Coarse Cut, Cooked, Smoked and Dried Pork and Beef Sausage.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Seasoned with nutmeg, pepper and garlic
  • Perfect for sandwiches
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Beef, Salt, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Garlic, Antioxidants: Sodium Citrate, Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Produced with 127g of Pork and 14g of Beef per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed Use By Date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g;
Energy887kJ/212kcal
Fat11g
of which saturates4.1g
Carbohydrate0,2g
of which sugars0g
Protein28g
Salt3.4g

