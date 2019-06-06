Morliny Berlinki Classic Hot Dog 250G

Far too much plastic :(
I won't buy these again. They taste OK but they come in a shocking amount of packaging - each sausage is wrapped in plastic!!! Which is also fiddly to remove.
Individually and wrapped in plastic
Each sausage was individually wrapped in plastic. It was extremely irritating having to peel each sausage as well as being an excessive, unnecessary use of plastic.
Excellent Flavour
Unlike so many other brands of hot dog/frankfurter Morlinyberlinki is gristle-free. Each dog is individually wrapped for freshness. Very tasty indeed and marvellous value for just a quid.