Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider 500Ml Bottle
Product Description
- Swedish Apple Cider with a Taste of Raspberry & Blackcurrant
- Apple cider infused with raspberry and blackcurrant delivers a truly unique, fruity taste rich in colour and refreshing down to the last drop. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we do. Skål! (Cheers!)
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
4.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before, See Front Label
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- www.kopparbergs.se
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml
Using Product Information
