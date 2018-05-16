By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nature's Finest Tropical Fruits In Juice 400G

Nature's Finest Tropical Fruits In Juice 400G
£ 1.70
£7.40/kg

Product Description

  • Tropical Fruit in Juice
  • One of your five a day
  • No added sugar - contains occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 230g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Fruit in variable proportions (Pineapple Chunks, Red Papaya, Yellow Papaya) (Pineapple, Apple, Pear) Juice (from Concentrate) (due to seasonal availability of ingredients, the Juice may contain any, all or a combination of the listed Juice varieties), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)

Storage

After opening store in a refrigerator and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See side of pot.

Produce of

Packed in: Thailand

Number of uses

Servings per package: 3.2; Serving size 125g

Name and address

  • Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Regal Court,
  • 42-44 High Street,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1EL.

Return to

Drained weight

230g

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100gper: 125g
Energy kJ206258
kcal4961
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates13g16g
of which sugars 13g16g
Fibre 1g1.3g
Protein 0g0g
Salt*0.02g0.03g
*Due to naturally occurring sodium--

