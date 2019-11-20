U Jedrusia Meat Dumplings 400G

Product Description
- Dumplings with a pork and beef filling.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Recipe no 7
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour, Meat (Pork, Beef) 15%, Soya Protein, Fried Onion (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Sulphites, Celery, Mustard allergies due to manufacturing process
Storage
Keep at temperatures +2°C to +6°C.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving. Once opened use immediately.
Hob
Instructions: Take a large saucepan with water. Boil water, reduce the heat. Remove all packaging. Add the dumplings and cook for 2 minutes not allowing water to boil.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Alternatively fry in a hot pan with oil, turning half way through.
Warnings
- Do not eat uncooked.
Name and address
- U Jędrusia Sp. z o.o.,
- Przemęczanki 32,
- 32-107 Radziemice.
Return to
- U Jędrusia Sp. z o.o.,
- Przemęczanki 32,
- 32-107 Radziemice.
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Cooked product: per 100 g:
|Energy
|842 kJ/200 kcal
|Fat
|5.5 g
|of which saturates
|1.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|of which sugar
|1.8 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|Protein
|8.6 g
|Salt
|1.2 g
Safety information
Do not eat uncooked.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019