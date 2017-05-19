Hp 300 Black Printer Ink

Its Ink!
All I can say is it does what is says on the tin. Printer ink is expensive but there you go - I think Tesco is about the cheapest.
Essential item in home office
Item had been difficult to source locally. Tesco let me know by e-mail as soon as it became available
Easy to use
i have not tried it yet but have used it before and it is excellent ink
Good Value, Prompt Delivery
This ink was at a competitive price and was delivered promptly and well packaged. I also bought the HP Tri-colour ink. I am pleased with the purchase and will continue to look at Tesco Direct when I need replacements.
quality ink
Easy to fit. Good results. Ink is expensive though.
Perfct Ink Cartridge
Ordered on Tuesday and collected on Wednesday, the Ink Cartridge is perfect and does exactly what it says on the tin (package), I always used the HP carts and have found that they last very well and don't dry up even if I don't used printer for a while, I totally recommend these to anyone with an HP Printer.
Quick & Convenient
Ran out of ink and needed it asap.No local supplies, so ordered from tesco Direct and was able to pick up the next morning from my local store. Brilliant. Will definitely use them again.
Easy and quick
I always prefer to buy manufactures direct replacement ink. Buying from Tesco online then picking up with the weekly shopping was the quickest and easiest way. It’s a free service and you get points as well.
HP 300 black printer cartridge
Always worth buying genuine cartridges. Bought at a reasonalble price from tesco direct
Easy to order
I bought this in the last few days to print out a funeral leaflet, not having a lot of money these days printing them saved us time and money