Hp 300 Black Printer Ink

5(26)Write a review
£ 19.00
£19.00/each

Product Description

  • Print laser-quality text documents
  • Monitor ink levels when low on ink
  • User-friendly features at an affordable price
  • Use HP 300 Black Original Ink Cartridge and enjoy high-quality text documents and images that resist fading. This Original HP ink cartridge is designed for easy, affordable printing. Choose optional high-capacity cartridges for frequent printing. Compatible with HP Deskjet D2500 Printers, HP Deskjet D2530 Printers, HP DeskJet F4200 All-in-One.

Information

26 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Its Ink!

4 stars

All I can say is it does what is says on the tin. Printer ink is expensive but there you go - I think Tesco is about the cheapest.

Essential item in home office

5 stars

Item had been difficult to source locally. Tesco let me know by e-mail as soon as it became available

Easy to use

5 stars

i have not tried it yet but have used it before and it is excellent ink

Good Value, Prompt Delivery

5 stars

This ink was at a competitive price and was delivered promptly and well packaged. I also bought the HP Tri-colour ink. I am pleased with the purchase and will continue to look at Tesco Direct when I need replacements.

quality ink

4 stars

Easy to fit. Good results. Ink is expensive though.

Perfct Ink Cartridge

5 stars

Ordered on Tuesday and collected on Wednesday, the Ink Cartridge is perfect and does exactly what it says on the tin (package), I always used the HP carts and have found that they last very well and don't dry up even if I don't used printer for a while, I totally recommend these to anyone with an HP Printer.

Quick & Convenient

5 stars

Ran out of ink and needed it asap.No local supplies, so ordered from tesco Direct and was able to pick up the next morning from my local store. Brilliant. Will definitely use them again.

Easy and quick

5 stars

I always prefer to buy manufactures direct replacement ink. Buying from Tesco online then picking up with the weekly shopping was the quickest and easiest way. It’s a free service and you get points as well.

HP 300 black printer cartridge

5 stars

Always worth buying genuine cartridges. Bought at a reasonalble price from tesco direct

Easy to order

5 stars

I bought this in the last few days to print out a funeral leaflet, not having a lot of money these days printing them saved us time and money

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

