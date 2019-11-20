By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
U Jedrusia Dumplings Cottage Cheese Potato 400G
£ 1.45
£3.63/kg

Product Description

  • Dumplings with cottage cheese and potato filling.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Reconstituted Potatoes 24% (Water, Potato Flakes), Cottage Cheese 10% (from Cows' Milk), Fried Onion (Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Fat) 5%, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soya, Sulphites, Celery, Mustard allergies due to manufacturing process

Storage

Keep at temperatures +2°C to +6°C.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Take a large saucepan with water. Boil water, reduce the heat. Remove all packaging. Add the dumplings and cook for 2 minutes not allowing water to boil. Alternatively fry in a hot pan with oil, turning halfway through. Appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving. Once opened use immediately.

Warnings

  • Do not eat uncooked.

Name and address

  • U Jędrusia Sp. z o.o.,
  • Przemęczanki 32,
  • 32-107 Radziemice.

Return to

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuescooked product: per 100 g:
Energy 686 kJ/163 kcal
Fat3.2 g
of which saturates0.6 g
Carbohydrate26 g
of which sugar1.2 g
Fibre 2.8 g
Protein 6.0 g
Salt 1.3 g

Safety information

