Regina Blitz Kitchen Towel 1 Roll

Best I've found. It's worth spending the few extra pennies
Not as good as it used to be
Quality of Regina has dropped a lot in the last couple of years. It used to be excellent, now it is just OK. I've stopped buying it.
Excellent quality, worth the cost
I bought these because the ones we usually use weren't available, but now they are my favourite. Very strong sheets, larger than most and they do have a nice pattern in blue and white. I like the ones with designs and colours but these make up for the lack of cute flowers or animals with great quality.
Poor quality
Rubbish, not strong, always tears, but never at the perforations where it is supposed to. Sheds layers onto food or surfaces. Does not stay in one piece.
Thick, absorbent worth the additional cost.
I have tried many kitchen towels and in my opinion this is the best better even than the well known P****Y brand. It is blue and white in colour, it is wonderfully thicker than most and it does not disintegrate on contact with fluids. I would like more sheets to the roll but this is larger than the standard ones. I do think its a little expensive but you get what you pay for, that said if it goes up yet again I will sadly be looking for an alternative.
These are in place of Ora white kitchen roll. I also use this product and although good I won't be using it in place of the one you've decided to take off. If somethings taken off your range I seldom buy the alternative I go somewhere else.