Regina Blitz Kitchen Towel 1 Roll

3.5(6)Write a review
Regina Blitz Kitchen Towel 1 Roll
£ 2.50
£2.50/100sheet

Product Description

  • Household Towel 100 Super-Sized Sheets
  • You have chosen a FSC® certified product
  • The FSC® forest certification guarantees your Regina Blitz household towel is produced from certified raw materials obtained from responsibly managed forests and controlled sources.
  • By choosing Regina Blitz you are respecting the environment.
  • People and the Environment
  • Innovation and a focus on people and the environment are the key pillars to the success of Sofidel's development.
  • The Group promotes projects designed to improve hygiene, health and well-being. With the use of technology and a clear defined strategy, Sofidel aims to reduce its environmental footprint to:
  • Cut CO2 emissions
  • Respect forestry resources
  • Limit water consumption
  • Winner Household Paper Category. Survey of 10,399 people in UK & ROI by Kantar TNS
  • Sofidel
  • Endless Care, Innovative Life
  • 100 super-sized sheets**
  • ** Versus a standard sheet of 22.8 x 22.9cm
  • Household Towel 1 Roll
  • Roll Specifications
  • Ply: 3
  • Sheets: 100*
  • Sheet size: 32.0 x 26.5cm*
  • Length: 32.0m*
  • Made with pure cellulose
  • *tolerance: ±5%
  • Voted Product of the Year - Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2019
  • Triple layered strength
  • Don't just clean it blitz it!
  • For glass and glossy surfaces with a streak free shine
  • For household spills with super absorbency
  • For the bathroom with triple layered strength
  • For everyday cleaning with over 60% larger sheets
  • Pack size: 100SHT

Information

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • Do not flush
  • Always test with cleaning products as solvents may cause colour to be transferred.
  • To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep this plastic wrapper out of the reach of children

Name and address

  • Intertissue Limited,
  • Briton Ferry Industrial Estate,
  • Neath,
  • SA11 2HZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Sofidel Guarantee
  • For any feedback regarding our products, please contact us at care@life-at-home.com or
  • UK Freephone: 0800 0859687
  • ROI Callsave: 1850 323334
  • Intertissue Limited,
  • Briton Ferry Industrial Estate,
  • Neath,
  • SA11 2HZ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.sofidel.com

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION Do not flush Always test with cleaning products as solvents may cause colour to be transferred. To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep this plastic wrapper out of the reach of children

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Best I've found. It's worth spending the few extra

5 stars

Best I've found. It's worth spending the few extra pennies

Not as good as it used to be

3 stars

Quality of Regina has dropped a lot in the last couple of years. It used to be excellent, now it is just OK. I've stopped buying it.

Excellent quality, worth the cost

5 stars

I bought these because the ones we usually use weren't available, but now they are my favourite. Very strong sheets, larger than most and they do have a nice pattern in blue and white. I like the ones with designs and colours but these make up for the lack of cute flowers or animals with great quality.

Poor quality

1 stars

Rubbish, not strong, always tears, but never at the perforations where it is supposed to. Sheds layers onto food or surfaces. Does not stay in one piece.

Thick, absorbent worth the additional cost.

5 stars

I have tried many kitchen towels and in my opinion this is the best better even than the well known P****Y brand. It is blue and white in colour, it is wonderfully thicker than most and it does not disintegrate on contact with fluids. I would like more sheets to the roll but this is larger than the standard ones. I do think its a little expensive but you get what you pay for, that said if it goes up yet again I will sadly be looking for an alternative.

These are in place of Ora white kitchen roll. I a

3 stars

These are in place of Ora white kitchen roll. I also use this product and although good I won't be using it in place of the one you've decided to take off. If somethings taken off your range I seldom buy the alternative I go somewhere else.

