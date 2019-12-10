Wainwright Ale 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- The Golden Ale
- Facebook/WainwrightGoldenBeer
- Twitter@WainwrightBeer
- A superb thirst quenching, refreshing beer packed full of flavour, lightly hopped with subtle sweet notes and a delicate citrus aroma.
- Inspired by the author Alfred Wainwright, famous for his Lakeland Fell guide books. For every summit Wainwright conquered through his passion and commitment, each one delivered the ultimate reward.
- Refreshing Rewarding for those who think they've earned it.
- Award winning beer
- A breath of fresh ale
- Refreshingly rewarding crafted golden beer
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley Malt
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2.1
ABV
4.1% vol
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of England
Name and address
- Marston's House,
- Brewery Road,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
Return to
- Return for refund where applicable
- www.wainwrightgoldenbeer.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
