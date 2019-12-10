By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wainwright Ale 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • The Golden Ale
  • Facebook/WainwrightGoldenBeer
  • Twitter@WainwrightBeer
  • A superb thirst quenching, refreshing beer packed full of flavour, lightly hopped with subtle sweet notes and a delicate citrus aroma.
  • Inspired by the author Alfred Wainwright, famous for his Lakeland Fell guide books. For every summit Wainwright conquered through his passion and commitment, each one delivered the ultimate reward.
  • Refreshing Rewarding for those who think they've earned it.
  • Award winning beer
  • A breath of fresh ale
  • Refreshingly rewarding crafted golden beer
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley Malt

Tasting Notes

  • A superb thirst quenching, refreshing beer packed full of flavour, lightly hopped with subtle sweet notes and a delicate citrus aroma

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

4.1% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of England

Name and address

  • Marston's House,
  • Brewery Road,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Return for refund where applicable
  • Marston's House,
  • Brewery Road,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT,
  • UK.
  • www.wainwrightgoldenbeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

