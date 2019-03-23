St Helen's Fresh Skimmed Goats Milk 1L

Skimmed goats milk, best of all and healthier too.
Absolutely delicious & nobody realises its goats milk when in their tea or coffee, they are surprised how ideal and lovely it is and more healthy too.
Keep refrigerated at 2-5°C. Consume within 3 days of opening and no later than the Use By date. Store upright. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze as fresh as possible. Once defrosted, please follow storage advice above.Use By: see top of carton.
One carton contains 5 servings
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml serving
|Energy - kJ
|128kJ
|256kJ
|- kcal (Calories)
|30kcal
|60kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|- of which saturates
|0.07g
|0.14g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|8.6g
|- of which sugars
|4.3g
|8.6g
|Protein
|3.0g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|-
|% NRV
|% NRV
|Calcium
|120mg 15%
|240mg 30%
|Phosphorus
|83mg 12%
|166mg 24%
|Potassium
|219mg 11%
|438mg 22%
|NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
