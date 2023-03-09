Tesco Baby Aubergines 350G

Oven Roast: 200C/Fan 180C/Gas 6 25 mins. Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and bake in an oven for 25 minutes. Check food is popping fot throughout before serving.

Harvested by Hand Carefully grown for their small size and delicate, bitter edge Working in partnership with trusted growers from around the world, our aubergines are carefully grown for their distinctive purple colour and mild taste. They soak up flavours, which allows them to be combined with many other ingredients. Their thick texture makes a good alternative to meat in vegetarian dishes. Carefully grown for their small size and delicate, bitter edge.

