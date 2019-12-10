Red Square Reloaded 70Cl
Product Description
- Premixed alcoholic drink with Red Square Vodka, caffeine, taurine and ginseng
- Seven times distilled
- Made with 100% pure grain vodka
- With caffeine, taurine & ginseng
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: See base
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Warnings
- Caution: Pressurised bottle, when opening hold top firmly and point away from people and fragile objects
Name and address
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD.
Return to
- Halewood International Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD.
- RedSquareVodka.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Safety information
