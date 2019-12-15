Quaker Oat So Simple Sultana Raisin Cranberry 10X38.5G
Product Description
- Berry Flavour Microwaveable Oats with Sultanas, Raisins, Cranberry & Apple
- Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness? This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect. For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook. For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
- - Made with 100% wholegrain Quaker rolled oats
- - Delicious porridge bursting with the delicious flavour of mixed fruit and berries
- - Ready in just 2 minutes, Quaker Oat So Simple microwaveable oats are a great morning time-saver
- - In a rush? Slip a sachet into your bag and enjoy at the office. Simple.
- - Only natural flavours and no artificial preservatives
- For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition. There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual. We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast** You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com. Magic breakfast, fuel for learning **Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
- Oat beta-glucan 3g per 100g. Each serving (38.5g) contains 33% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
- Helps lower Cholesterol†
- †Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease.
- Pack size: 385g
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (70%), Sugar, Sultanas (5.2%), Raisins (3.2%), Dried Cranberry Pieces (2.6%), Dried Apple Pieces (1.3%), Salt, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain: Wheat, Barley, and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See side of pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
1 Simply boil 180ml (one sachet) of milk in a saucepan.
2 Stir in contents of one sachet of oats.
3 Simmer for 2 mins, or until milk is absorbed, stirring occasionally.
This pack contains 10 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
10 x 38.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 38.5g
|Per 38.5g1 (%*)
|Energy
|1554 kJ
|598 kJ
|937 kJ
|-
|371 kcal
|143 kcal
|223 kcal (11%*)
|Fat
|5.7 g
|2.2 g
|5.2 g (7%*)
|of which Saturates
|0.9 g
|0.3 g
|2.3 g (12%*)
|Carbohydrate
|68 g
|26 g
|34 g
|of which Sugars
|26 g
|10 g
|18 (20*)
|Fibre
|6.9 g
|2.7 g
|2.7 g
|Protein
|8.3 g
|3.2 g
|9.1 g
|Salt
|0.23 g
|0.09 g
|0.27 g (5%*)
