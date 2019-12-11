Mary Berrys Salad Dressing 235Ml
Product Description
- Classic Salad Dressing
- Contains no artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Vegan
- Pack size: 235ml
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar (17%), Mustard Flour, Salt, Cornflour, Coarse Black Pepper, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Basil, Parsley
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- Recipe Tip
- Add a twist to roast potatoes by generously coating par boiled new potatoes in the dressing before roasting. Great as a dip, marinade or simply dress your salad with this classic dressing.
Distributor address
- RH Amar,
- Turnpike Way,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 3TF.
- For more inspiration go to: www.maryberrysfoods.co.uk or email us at: info@maryberrysfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
235ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 20ml Serving
|Energy
|1666kJ /
|333kJ /
|-
|402kcal
|80kcal
|Fat
|35g
|7g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|4g
|of which sugars
|20g
|4g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
