Villa Maria Priv. Bin Pinot Grigio 75Cl

- Pinot Grigio - White New Zealand Wine
- A leader in sustainability, innovation and quality, our family winery is recognised as an icon in the New Zealand wine industry.
- This wine is approachable and food friendly with spicy aromas and ripe pear flavours. Enjoy this off-dry style with seafood and white meats.
- Sir George Fistonich
- Founder and Owner
- Wine of New Zealand
- Sustainable winegrowing New Zealand
- Pack size: 75CL
- Contains Sulphites
- Aromas of green and red apple, quince and spicy pear notes feature on the nose. On the palate the wine is soft and textured, leading into a balanced and dry styled finish.
East Coast
White
10.1
13.5% vol
Villa Maria Estate
Screwcap
Nick Picone
New Zealand
Wine
Pinot Grigio
- Fruit was destemmed and crushed, gentle pressing was then employed to avoid excessive skin contact. Cool fermentation techniques were employed to promote aromatics and delicacy. Regular lees stirring for two months was undertaken in tank to enhance texture. The wine was blended, gently fined, cold stabilised and filtered prior to bottling.
- The Villa Maria story is one of absolute passion. 100% New Zealand and family owned, Villa Maria Estate was founded in 1961 by Sir George Fistonich who, through his dedication to quality, has led Villa Maria Estate to claim the title New Zealand's Most Awarded Wines.
- The fruit for this wine was grown in the Gisborne, Marlborough and Hawkes Bay winegrowing regions. Vineyards across these three regions offer a diversity of soil types ranging from free draining, gravely soils to silty clay.
Ambient
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
- Produced by:
- Villa Maria Estate Ltd,
- 118 Montgomerie Road,
- Auckland,
- New Zealand.
- Hatch Mansfield,
- New Bank House,
- 1 Brockenhurst Road,
- Ascot,
- Berkshire,
- SL5 9DJ,
- www.villamaria.com
18 Years
750ml
