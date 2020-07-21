By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Villa Maria Priv. Bin Pinot Grigio 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Villa Maria Priv. Bin Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White New Zealand Wine
  • A leader in sustainability, innovation and quality, our family winery is recognised as an icon in the New Zealand wine industry.
  • This wine is approachable and food friendly with spicy aromas and ripe pear flavours. Enjoy this off-dry style with seafood and white meats.
  • Sir George Fistonich
  • Founder and Owner
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Sustainable winegrowing New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of green and red apple, quince and spicy pear notes feature on the nose. On the palate the wine is soft and textured, leading into a balanced and dry styled finish.

Region of Origin

East Coast

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Villa Maria Estate

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Nick Picone

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Fruit was destemmed and crushed, gentle pressing was then employed to avoid excessive skin contact. Cool fermentation techniques were employed to promote aromatics and delicacy. Regular lees stirring for two months was undertaken in tank to enhance texture. The wine was blended, gently fined, cold stabilised and filtered prior to bottling.

History

  • The Villa Maria story is one of absolute passion. 100% New Zealand and family owned, Villa Maria Estate was founded in 1961 by Sir George Fistonich who, through his dedication to quality, has led Villa Maria Estate to claim the title New Zealand's Most Awarded Wines.

Regional Information

  • The fruit for this wine was grown in the Gisborne, Marlborough and Hawkes Bay winegrowing regions. Vineyards across these three regions offer a diversity of soil types ranging from free draining, gravely soils to silty clay.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Villa Maria Estate Ltd,
  • 118 Montgomerie Road,
  • Auckland,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.villamaria.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Trivento Reserve Malbec 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Campo Viejo Rioja Garnacha 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

The Ned Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here