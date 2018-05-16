Bacofoil Non Stick Roasting Foil 450Mm X 5M

Product Description
- For information, other useful cooking tips and recipes, visit... www.bacofoil.co.uk
- Ensure there are no sticky situations with Bacofoil® The Non-Stick Kitchen Foil with unique BacoLift® Surface, even the most notorious culprits such as fish fingers and salmon couldn't stick to the foil if they tried. With no need to use oil or butter it's the healthier option too. There's even the added benefit that you don't need to wash up the tray afterwards as the BacoLift® Surface ensures food won't stick to the tray or the foil, leaving it looking like it should! The roll is five metres long and forty five cm wide, perfect for those larger food items or bigger dining occasions.
- No sticking, cleaning, worries
- Unique BacoLift® surface to prevent food from sticking
- No need to use oil or butter
- Tear-resistant
- Saves washing up
- Suitable for cooking, baking, roasting and freezing
- Extra wide
- Strength you can trust
- Pack size: 5M
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Always use the non-shiny side for non-stick cooking.
- Do not allow foil to come into direct contact with a naked flame or electric elements.
- Not suitable for microwave use.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bacofoil,
- Melitta UK Ltd.,
- Hortonwood 45,
- Telford,
- Shropshire,
- UK,
Return to
- Any problems?
- Feel free to contact us at:
- Bacofoil Consumer Service,
- Melitta UK Ltd.,
- Hortonwood 45,
- Telford,
- Shropshire,
- UK,
- TF1 7FA.
- Tel: +44 (0)1952 678810
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020