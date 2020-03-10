Kenwood Fp120 Food Processor

not fit for purpose
It will only work if the lines of the lid and bowl line up and the lid locks on, none of which happens. (bought in store)
Don't buy this if you have hand problems.
The instruction manual is sparse - I had to go online for a fuller explanation as to what the different parts were. You can work out most by looking at the box There is only one recipe in the booklet. If you want more and full instructions the full manual is online as a PDF Worse though is the design of the blade or plate carrier. If you have bought this because you find chopping and slicing hard, then this is not suitable for you. One blade was already in place and I had to exert some force to get it out. Getting it back in again was impossible for me - I had to ask for help. I have very mild arthritis in the hands but I think I would have struggled anyway.
Might be right for you too
I have a small kitchen so I didn't want a food processor with 50 attachments I didn't need. I was a bit concerned it might be flimsy (i.e. not expected to last) but it is fine for my use a few times a week and it has handled cabbage for sauerkraut (which is quite hard work) with aplomb. The blender gadget works OK for me (soups and sauces) but if someone was blending multiple times daily (smoothies, etc) they would probably be better off with a jug type blender. This is just right for me.
I'm highly delighted with this model which I use daily- so easy to operate and clean.
New mixer
I havent got around to using it yet, but looks good
unusable
Bowl and lid not aligned and therefore could not be engaged properly. Tried to contact Kenwood for advice and "Customer Service" - worst experience ever. Completely wasted my time. So I think I will have to return the item to Tesco. I will not buy any Kenwood appliance ever again. Your appliance may work well BUT if you need any help with any problems, you won't get it from this dire company.
Very good size can do smaller amounts in it
This is a very good smallish product with a good selection of features . Not too big for smaller amounts of food
So easy to use.
I have used my machine a lot in the short time I’ve had it, it’s smaller than my last machine but is perfect for my use. I particularly like the grating attachment as we make a lot of soups.
compact and versitile
bought this a week ago and so far it has been very good, the grater only has a very fine option but very good value for money
Excellent for my use
I have used it twice since I received it (1 week) Easy to use and clean.