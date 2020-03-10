By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kenwood Fp120 Food Processor

4(36)Write a review
  • Large 1.4L Bowl Capacity
  • Slicing/Grating Blades & Whisk Attachment Included
  • Slices, Grates, Whisks, Dices & Kneads Dough
  • - Attachments included are: 4mm grating disc, 2mm slicing disc, maxi-blend canopy and a whisk tool
  • - Detachable stainless steel blades and a stainless steel knife blade included.
  • - Dishwasher safe parts, cord storage, attachment storage and non slip feet making this product an ideal compact product.
  • This is a great buy when all you want is a simple and traditional food processor to tackle all those small, everyday food preparation jobs. It has a white and grey finish and comes with a 1.4 litre bowl with 800ml working capacity, and a great range of attachments for chopping and grating vegetables. This useful kitchen accessory will quickly take care of all those slicing, chopping, whisking and grating tasks, so that you have more time to cook and serve great food. The sharp, stainless steel blade will cut through those little everyday preparation jobs in no time. There is a safety interlock to make sure the motor doesn't start until the bowl lid is firmly fixed in place.

not fit for purpose

1 stars

It will only work if the lines of the lid and bowl line up and the lid locks on, none of which happens. (bought in store)

Don't buy this if you have hand problems.

2 stars

The instruction manual is sparse - I had to go online for a fuller explanation as to what the different parts were. You can work out most by looking at the box There is only one recipe in the booklet. If you want more and full instructions the full manual is online as a PDF Worse though is the design of the blade or plate carrier. If you have bought this because you find chopping and slicing hard, then this is not suitable for you. One blade was already in place and I had to exert some force to get it out. Getting it back in again was impossible for me - I had to ask for help. I have very mild arthritis in the hands but I think I would have struggled anyway.

Might be right for you too

4 stars

I have a small kitchen so I didn't want a food processor with 50 attachments I didn't need. I was a bit concerned it might be flimsy (i.e. not expected to last) but it is fine for my use a few times a week and it has handled cabbage for sauerkraut (which is quite hard work) with aplomb. The blender gadget works OK for me (soups and sauces) but if someone was blending multiple times daily (smoothies, etc) they would probably be better off with a jug type blender. This is just right for me.

I'm highly delighted with this model which I use d

5 stars

I'm highly delighted with this model which I use daily- so easy to operate and clean.

New mixer

4 stars

I havent got around to using it yet, but looks good

unusable

1 stars

Bowl and lid not aligned and therefore could not be engaged properly. Tried to contact Kenwood for advice and "Customer Service" - worst experience ever. Completely wasted my time. So I think I will have to return the item to Tesco. I will not buy any Kenwood appliance ever again. Your appliance may work well BUT if you need any help with any problems, you won't get it from this dire company.

Very good size can do smaller amounts in it

5 stars

This is a very good smallish product with a good selection of features . Not too big for smaller amounts of food

So easy to use.

5 stars

I have used my machine a lot in the short time I’ve had it, it’s smaller than my last machine but is perfect for my use. I particularly like the grating attachment as we make a lot of soups.

compact and versitile

4 stars

bought this a week ago and so far it has been very good, the grater only has a very fine option but very good value for money

Excellent for my use

4 stars

I have used it twice since I received it (1 week) Easy to use and clean.

