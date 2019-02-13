By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Belgian Chocolate Muffins 4 Pack

2.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
One muffin
  • Energy1319kJ 315kcal
    16%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars24.5g
    27%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1759kJ / 421kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Vanilla flavoured muffins with Belgian milk chocolate chunks.
  • Soft & fluffy Vanilla flavour muffin, oven baked for a chocolaty treat

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate Chunks (15%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne muffin (75g)
Energy1759kJ / 421kcal1319kJ / 315kcal
Fat21.8g16.4g
Saturates4.4g3.3g
Carbohydrate48.9g36.6g
Sugars32.6g24.5g
Fibre3.2g2.4g
Protein5.7g4.2g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Good Muffins

4 stars

Very nice chocolate muffins, as described ie vanilla muffins with chocolate chunks. There were plenty of chocolate pieces. Much lighter than the muffins that stick to the roof of the mouth, which was great. I would have given five stars but for the high sugar content. That said, I enjoyed these: Cold with the top sliced off & a couple of spoons of clotted cream added. Warmed with Tesco extra special custard.

Not chocolate muffins at all.

1 stars

Do not be misled by the name. These are not Chocolate Muffins. They are white muffins with a few choc chips in.

