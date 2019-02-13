Belgian Chocolate Muffins 4 Pack

Good Muffins
Very nice chocolate muffins, as described ie vanilla muffins with chocolate chunks. There were plenty of chocolate pieces. Much lighter than the muffins that stick to the roof of the mouth, which was great. I would have given five stars but for the high sugar content. That said, I enjoyed these: Cold with the top sliced off & a couple of spoons of clotted cream added. Warmed with Tesco extra special custard.
Not chocolate muffins at all.
Do not be misled by the name. These are not Chocolate Muffins. They are white muffins with a few choc chips in.