Tesco Marrow Fat Peas 140G

Good size of tin for one serving. No waste.
Taste as good as the branded peas. Ideal for people who are not keen on fresh garden peas.
As always excellent quality
Good value
A favourite in our house
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ / 82kcal
INGREDIENTS: Marrowfat Processed Peas, Water, Sugar, Salt, Colours (Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Mixed Carotenes), Natural Mint Flavour.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1¼ mins, 900W 1 mins.
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W) 30 seconds (900W).
Heat on full power for another 15 seconds (800W) 30 seconds (900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 2-3 minutes
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
90g
140g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One can (90g)
|Energy
|343kJ / 82kcal
|309kJ / 73kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|9.5g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|4.4g
|Protein
|6.2g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold, drained.
