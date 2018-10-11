By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Marrow Fat Peas 140G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Marrow Fat Peas 140G
£ 0.30
£3.34/kg
One can
  • Energy309kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Marrowfat processed peas in water, with sugar, salt and colours added.
  • BIG & PLUMP Harvested at the peak of the season and great for mushy peas
  • BIG & PLUMP
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Marrowfat Processed Peas, Water, Sugar, Salt, Colours (Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Mixed Carotenes), Natural Mint Flavour.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1¼ mins, 900W 1 mins.
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W) 30 seconds (900W).
Heat on full power for another 15 seconds (800W) 30 seconds (900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 2-3 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

90g

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne can (90g)
Energy343kJ / 82kcal309kJ / 73kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.6g9.5g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre4.9g4.4g
Protein6.2g5.6g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good size of tin for one serving. No waste.

5 stars

Taste as good as the branded peas. Ideal for people who are not keen on fresh garden peas.

As always excellent quality

5 stars

Tesco pecan nuts

Good value

5 stars

A favourite in our house

