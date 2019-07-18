Tesco Mushy Peas 300G

Where's the taste?
Rather tasteless TBH
The quality has been down graded less peas more juice shrinkflation strikes again. It was no better than slop and have removed it from the shopping list. I will instead add it to my Aldi shopping.
Nothing mushy about them, just a tin of peas,
Too sloppy
Very sloppy compared to previous ‘everyday’ brand - would not buy these again.
Not bad. I use this to top-up the pea soap and other dishes.
Mushy peas
I’ve recently bought your mushy peas and they are delicious
Tasty
Just as nice as the more dearer ones
These are cheap to buy and go well with fish and chips, my husband eats.
Horrible
Horrible. Didn't think it was possible to make poor mushy peas...but these not good.