Tesco Mushy Peas 300G

2.5(9)Write a review
£ 0.30
£1.00/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy457kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 305kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Mushy processed peas with sugar, salt and colours added.
  • THICK & CHUNKY Harvested at their peak, perfect with fish and chips
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Processed Peas (95%) [Dried Peas, Water], Water, Sugar, Salt, Colours (Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Carotenes).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2mins / 900W 1 ½ mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir, re-cover then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W), 30 seconds (900W).
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 3-4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (150g)
Energy305kJ / 72kcal457kJ / 108kcal
Fat0.4g0.6g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate11.5g17.2g
Sugars1.3g2.0g
Fibre2.8g4.2g
Protein4.3g6.5g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Where's the taste?

2 stars

Rather tasteless TBH

The quality has been down graded less peas more j

1 stars

The quality has been down graded less peas more juice shrinkflation strikes again. It was no better than slop and have removed it from the shopping list. I will instead add it to my Aldi shopping.

Nothing mushy about them, just a tin of peas,

1 stars

Nothing mushy about them, just a tin of peas,

Too sloppy

1 stars

Very sloppy compared to previous ‘everyday’ brand - would not buy these again.

Not bad. I use this to top-up the pea soap and oth

3 stars

Not bad. I use this to top-up the pea soap and other dishes.

Mushy peas

5 stars

I’ve recently bought your mushy peas and they are delicious

Tasty

5 stars

Just as nice as the more dearer ones

My husband eats these with his fish and chips.

3 stars

These are cheap to buy and go well with fish and chips, my husband eats.

Horrible

2 stars

Horrible. Didn't think it was possible to make poor mushy peas...but these not good.

