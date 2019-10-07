Tesco Mixed Vegetables 300G

Rubbish
Waste of money. Mostly overcooked carrot and the handful of peas are literally as hard as bullets! Very disappointed. I bought 3 tins as I make my own dog food and I honestly wouldn't give to my dog for fear of him choking on the peas. I'm not exaggerating.
Poor substitute for tinned potatoes on their own.
Great mix of veg. But I live alone. No small can available this time.
Says on the tin chopped and chunky. Actually very small pieces. Would be ok for making a pie.
Poor, cheap
The vegetables are small and don't taste fresh or seem nutricious
Easy added extra
Would normally buy separate tinned carrots & peas, but spotted these and although they have potatoes in it too, absolutely perfect for throwing in a shepherds pie
Excellent
I regularly buy this mixed veg, it is exactly what I need for my meals. The taste is delicious