Tesco Mixed Vegetables 300G

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Mixed Vegetables 300G
£ 0.40
£2.06/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy210kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 216kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetables in water.
  • CHOPPED & CHUNKY Carefully selected and ready for your favourite recipe.
  • Chopped & chunky
  • Carefully selected and ready for your favourite recipe
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables, Water, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Vegetables in varying proportions: Carrot, Potato, Peas, Swede.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Drained weight

195g

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (97g)
Energy216kJ / 51kcal210kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.8g9.5g
Sugars1.7g1.6g
Fibre2.1g2.0g
Protein1.6g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish

1 stars

Waste of money. Mostly overcooked carrot and the handful of peas are literally as hard as bullets! Very disappointed. I bought 3 tins as I make my own dog food and I honestly wouldn't give to my dog for fear of him choking on the peas. I'm not exaggerating.

Sudden unavailability in foodstuffs.

1 stars

Poor substitute for tinned potatoes on their own.

Great mix of veg. But I live alone. No small can

4 stars

Great mix of veg. But I live alone. No small can available this time.

Says on the tin chopped and chunky. Actually very

2 stars

Says on the tin chopped and chunky. Actually very small pieces. Would be ok for making a pie.

Poor, cheap

2 stars

The vegetables are small and don't taste fresh or seem nutricious

Easy added extra

4 stars

Would normally buy separate tinned carrots & peas, but spotted these and although they have potatoes in it too, absolutely perfect for throwing in a shepherds pie

Excellent

5 stars

I regularly buy this mixed veg, it is exactly what I need for my meals. The taste is delicious

