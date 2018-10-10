By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Garden Peas In Water 140G

£ 0.30
£3.75/kg
One can
  • Energy322kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 403kJ / 96kcal

Product Description

  • British Garden Peas in Water.
  • SWEET & TENDER Harvested at their juiciest at the peak of the season
  • SWEET & TENDER
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Garden Peas, Water.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within two days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1½ mins, 900W 1 min
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 min (800W) 30 seconds (900W)
Stir, then heat on full power for 30 seconds (800W/900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain before serving.
Time 2-3 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

80g

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne can (80g)
Energy403kJ / 96kcal322kJ / 77kcal
Fat1.5g1.2g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate11.3g9.0g
Sugars2.3g1.8g
Fibre4.7g3.8g
Protein6.9g5.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Very nice good for one person

5 stars

Very nice good for one person

perfect size, price and very tasty!

5 stars

Very tasty, very good price, and a perfect size for one person!! well recomended !!

Nice

5 stars

Good size. That way there’s no waste

