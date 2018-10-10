Tesco Garden Peas In Water 140G

Very nice good for one person
perfect size, price and very tasty!
Very tasty, very good price, and a perfect size for one person!! well recomended !!
Nice
Good size. That way there’s no waste
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 403kJ / 96kcal
Garden Peas, Water.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within two days.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1½ mins, 900W 1 min
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 min (800W) 30 seconds (900W)
Stir, then heat on full power for 30 seconds (800W/900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain before serving.
Time 2-3 mins
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
80g
140g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One can (80g)
|Energy
|403kJ / 96kcal
|322kJ / 77kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|9.0g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|3.8g
|Protein
|6.9g
|5.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
