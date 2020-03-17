By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Zip Seal Food & Freezer Bags Medium 20S

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Zip Seal Food & Freezer Bags Medium 20S
£ 2.00
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • TESCO 20 ZIP SEAL FOOD BAGS
  • TESCO 20 ZIP SEAL FOOD BAGS MEDIUM
  • For your fridge, freezer or cupboard to keep food fresh. Made without using BPA
  • Tesco 20 Zip seal food bags. 25.4cm x 26.5cm approx. Tesco medium zip seal food bags are ideal for storing and freezing all types of food. *Secure closure helps keep food fresh. *Extra strong film ensures that food retains its freshness in the freezer. *Write on date and contents panel to easily identify the contents. *Useful all around the home. *Suitable for use in fridge, freezer or microwave (for defrosting only). These bags are made without using BPA. WARNINGS - To prevent danger or suffocation, keep out of reach of children. - Not suitable for cooking or re-heating in a microwave oven. If using microwave oven for defrosting, ensure the seal is partially open and refer to oven manufacturer's instructions. - Not suitable for cooking or use in conventional ovens.

Information

Produce of

Produced Thailand, Packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • - Using the slider along the seal, zip from end to end to open and close. - Ensure food has cooled fully before storing in bag. - When freezing, expel excess air before closing and do not overfill to prevent bags from opening. - Suitable for storing all types of food.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20 bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

practical qualty product for freezing food

5 stars

great for freezing bulk soaps, curries, meat

Do not buy this product as they don't zip open

1 stars

Useless!!! They don't even open???!! I have torn so many attempting to zip them open, chucked them in the bin the lot of them

Blue die stains when defrosting

1 stars

Blue die from the bag will come off when defrosting and stain the fridge or worktop. It just ruined my pure white quartz worktop.

the zip doesn't open and I've had to tear bags apa

1 stars

the zip doesn't open and I've had to tear bags apart /Will never buy these again

Really good quality, keeps really fresh, one of my

5 stars

Really good quality, keeps really fresh, one of my must buys!😃

opening annoyingly small and the zipper often come

2 stars

opening annoyingly small and the zipper often comes off!

good stuff

4 stars

these are quite large. seems impossible to get anything in between quite large and tiny. but as far as quality goes, these are pretty good

Perfect

5 stars

The zipper stays shut and doesn't break when you open/close

Usually bought next

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 30M X 290Mm

£ 3.40
£0.11/metre

Tesco Food Bags Click & Seal Xl 15 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.13/each

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Tesco Cling Film 350Mm X 25M

£ 1.25
£0.05/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here