Tesco Zip Seal Food & Freezer Bags Medium 20S

great for freezing bulk soaps, curries, meat
Useless!!! They don't even open???!! I have torn so many attempting to zip them open, chucked them in the bin the lot of them
Blue die from the bag will come off when defrosting and stain the fridge or worktop. It just ruined my pure white quartz worktop.
the zip doesn't open and I've had to tear bags apart /Will never buy these again
Really good quality, keeps really fresh, one of my must buys!😃
opening annoyingly small and the zipper often comes off!
these are quite large. seems impossible to get anything in between quite large and tiny. but as far as quality goes, these are pretty good
The zipper stays shut and doesn't break when you open/close