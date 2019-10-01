By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cawston Press Cloudy Apple Juice 1 Litre

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cawston Press Cloudy Apple Juice 1 Litre
£ 2.30
£0.23/100ml

Product Description

  • The Original Fruit Cloudy Apple
  • We know our apples, and we only pick the best-tasting varieties. We use Cox's Orange Pippin for its depth of flavour, Bramley for its bite and other varieties such as Braeburn, Jonagold, Gala and Golden Delicious for their delicate flavour and sweetness. 10 whole apples are pressed in to every carton.
  • Original blend
  • Not from concentrate
  • Picked & pressed
  • 10 whole apples are pressed into every carton
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • No added sugar
  • No sweeteners, colourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

100% Pressed Apple Juice, Vitamin C

Storage

Once opened store upright in the fridge and drink within 5 days

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill & shake well before serving

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Cawston Press,
  • The Urban Orchard,
  • 3 Tanner Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 3LE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Cawston Press,
  • The Urban Orchard,
  • 3 Tanner Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 3LE,
  • UK.
  • info@cawstonpress.com
  • www.cawstonpress.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 186kJ44kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 10.3g
of which sugars 9.8g
Protein 0.4g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 100% Pure Orange Juice Smooth 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco 100% Pressed Apple Juice 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco Cinnamon Sticks 12G

£ 0.85
£0.71/10g

Lyles Black Treacle 454G

£ 1.35
£0.30/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here