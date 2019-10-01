Cawston Press Cloudy Apple Juice 1 Litre

Product Description
- The Original Fruit Cloudy Apple
- We know our apples, and we only pick the best-tasting varieties. We use Cox's Orange Pippin for its depth of flavour, Bramley for its bite and other varieties such as Braeburn, Jonagold, Gala and Golden Delicious for their delicate flavour and sweetness. 10 whole apples are pressed in to every carton.
- Original blend
- Not from concentrate
- Picked & pressed
- 10 whole apples are pressed into every carton
- 1 of your 5 a day
- No added sugar
- No sweeteners, colourings or preservatives
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
100% Pressed Apple Juice, Vitamin C
Storage
Once opened store upright in the fridge and drink within 5 days
Preparation and Usage
- Chill & shake well before serving
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Cawston Press,
- The Urban Orchard,
- 3 Tanner Street,
- London,
- SE1 3LE,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|186kJ
|44kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.3g
|of which sugars
|9.8g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
