Tesco Stainless Steel Dish Drainer

An amazing drainer
I bought this drainer as I had had enough of the old plastic ones that trapped all the waste water and bubbles instead of allowing them to drain away. An amazing drainer, allows all the waste water and bubbles to drain away. Easy to clean under.
which was does yours lean?
the plates lean forward - is that normal? I thought they were supposed to lean back?
Good quality, great design and great price! The sl
Good quality, great design and great price! The slats are wide enough for dinner plates and chopping boards. Sturdy design so doesn't slip or tip over when larger items put to drain. The feet lift it high enough and with the sloping sides it fits onto the draining board very neatly.
I nearly have it for 10 year, fab drainer never ru
I nearly have it for 10 year, fab drainer never rusted.
Perfect
Moved into a single apartment with a bijou kitchen, this fits perfectly whilst looking very stylish- for a drainer!!!
Real stainless steel!
I brought this item to replace a "stainless steel" one which had no stainless steel in it!! This is a good robust product. It really is stainless steel so no flaking chrome or rust marks on the drainer. Buy with confidence
Exactly as advertised
The only problem with this item is that the rack dividers are to close together. This means that dinner plates do have a tendency to fall over if not placed in the rack carefully.
Good size
Have been looking for a drainer for some while that holds the dinner plates securely, does not tip up, and will not mark the draining board. So far this drainer does it all.
looks good
does its job easy cleans was in very large packaging
Good product
Easy to clean. No cutlery holder unfortunately. Otherwise it's great.