Tesco Stainless Steel Dish Drainer

£ 9.00
Product Description

  • Dish drainer with a slotted rack & a flat surface
  • Made from stainless steel with a silver-effect finish
  • H13xW32xD42cm
  • This stainless steel dish drainer is ideal for storing and draining dishes. It comes in a simple yet practical design with a slotted rack to support plates and a flat surface to rest cups and mugs. This storage basket can be stacked and nested with other dish drainers to save space.

Information

231 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

An amazing drainer

5 stars

I bought this drainer as I had had enough of the old plastic ones that trapped all the waste water and bubbles instead of allowing them to drain away. An amazing drainer, allows all the waste water and bubbles to drain away. Easy to clean under.

which was does yours lean?

4 stars

the plates lean forward - is that normal? I thought they were supposed to lean back?

Good quality, great design and great price! The sl

5 stars

Good quality, great design and great price! The slats are wide enough for dinner plates and chopping boards. Sturdy design so doesn't slip or tip over when larger items put to drain. The feet lift it high enough and with the sloping sides it fits onto the draining board very neatly.

I nearly have it for 10 year, fab drainer never ru

5 stars

I nearly have it for 10 year, fab drainer never rusted.

Perfect

5 stars

Moved into a single apartment with a bijou kitchen, this fits perfectly whilst looking very stylish- for a drainer!!!

Real stainless steel!

5 stars

I brought this item to replace a "stainless steel" one which had no stainless steel in it!! This is a good robust product. It really is stainless steel so no flaking chrome or rust marks on the drainer. Buy with confidence

Exactly as advertised

4 stars

The only problem with this item is that the rack dividers are to close together. This means that dinner plates do have a tendency to fall over if not placed in the rack carefully.

Good size

5 stars

Have been looking for a drainer for some while that holds the dinner plates securely, does not tip up, and will not mark the draining board. So far this drainer does it all.

looks good

5 stars

does its job easy cleans was in very large packaging

Good product

4 stars

Easy to clean. No cutlery holder unfortunately. Otherwise it's great.

