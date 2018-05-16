Optrex Brightening Drops 10Ml

Product Description
- Brightening Eye Drops
- For dull eyes*
- *Eyes that lack zest and sparkle
- Optrex Brightening Eye Drops:
- Gently revive the brightness of your eyes, for extra whiteness and dazzling results
- Make your eyes look and feel beautiful
- Contains natural plant extracts
- Optrex - Experts in Eye Care
- For dazzling eyes in an instant
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Hamamelis Water, Boric Acid, Glycerine, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Borate, Didecyldimonium, Naphazoline HCL
Storage
Store below 25ºC.Protect from sunlight. Discard 28 days after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Only for use in the eyes
- Directions for use
- Adults and Children (12+)
- Do not use while or just before, wearing soft contact lenses.
- Gently squeeze 1 or 2 drops into each eye.
- Do not use more than 4 times in 24 hours.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Do not use after expiry date.
- Important
- Consult your pharmacist or doctor before use if you:
- Are pregnant, have any eye disease (e.g. Glaucoma), have had any eye surgery, are taking any medicines, are receiving medical treatment for high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, diabetes or thyroid disorders.
- Should NOT be used everyday.
Name and address
- Optrex Ltd,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Safety information
