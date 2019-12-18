John Frieda Luxurious Volume Blow Dry Lotion 125Ml
Product Description
- Luxurious Volume Root Booster Blow Dry Lotion
- Lifts roots for extra crown volume
- Contains a targeted lifting complex with longer lasting hold
- Includes heat protection polymers & panthenol
- Give your hair a lift. Our blow dry lotion contains a root-lifting complex to boost hair at the roots.
- Lift roots for extra volume at the crown
- Pack size: 125ML
Alcohol Denat., Aqua, PVP, VP/VA Copolymer, Polysorbate 20, Parfum, Maris Sal, PEG-75 Lanolin, AMP-Isostearoyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, VP/DMAPA Acrylates Copolymer, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol
Made in the E.U.
- Directions: Start with towel-dried hair and spray generously, concentrating on roots for crown volume. Make sure hair is fully covered at the surface and underneath before blow drying and styling.
- WARNING: FLAMMABLE - Avoid fire, flame or smoking during use and until hair is fully dried. Avoid spraying into eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Use only as directed.
- Keep out of reach of children.
Packing. Recyclable
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
125ml ℮
