John Frieda Luxurious Volume Blow Dry Lotion 125Ml

£ 6.00
£4.80/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Luxurious Volume Root Booster Blow Dry Lotion
  • Lifts roots for extra crown volume
  • Contains a targeted lifting complex with longer lasting hold
  • Includes heat protection polymers & panthenol
  • Give your hair a lift. Our blow dry lotion contains a root-lifting complex to boost hair at the roots.
  • Lift roots for extra volume at the crown
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua, PVP, VP/VA Copolymer, Polysorbate 20, Parfum, Maris Sal, PEG-75 Lanolin, AMP-Isostearoyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, VP/DMAPA Acrylates Copolymer, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Start with towel-dried hair and spray generously, concentrating on roots for crown volume. Make sure hair is fully covered at the surface and underneath before blow drying and styling.

Warnings

  • WARNING: FLAMMABLE - Avoid fire, flame or smoking during use and until hair is fully dried. Avoid spraying into eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Use only as directed.
  • Keep out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Return to

  • For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
Net Contents

125ml ℮

Safety information

